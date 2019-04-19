 Skip to main content
The walk amassed around 1,000 people.

Sarasota Ministerial Association takes 1,000 people on Good Friday walk

Friday, Apr. 19, 2019 |

Rev. Dr. Tom Pfaff reads at the first station of the cross.

Rev. Frederick Robinson spoke a few words before the walk began.

Christoph Stephenson-Moe carried the cross in front of the procession.

Christin Whacker and her dog, Piper, follow along with the crowd.

Atty Ordonez and Judy Mayo follow along in with the prayers while they walk.

The early morning walk started around 7:30 a.m.

Ruth Jamioy and Dora Garzon read along with the prayers.

Jamie and Allison Lerario follow along in the book.

Cairo Rode got to read along in his own book.

The entire walk took around one hour.

Maria Skorupski reads along.

Barbara Kaberna records one of the stations on her phone.

Harold Freeman and Sherri Vroom share a book during the sixth station.

Charles and Marina Paraboschi bow to the cross during the service.

Sarasotans walked the 14 stations of the cross on April 19.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

About 1,000 people took part this morning in the annual Good Friday pilgrimage down Main Street, an Easter season staple for more than 40 years in Sarasota and organized since 2001 by the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

The Rev. Frederick Robinson said when he first came to Church of the Redeemer, the walk's original organizer, a turnout of 25 participants was considered good. On Friday, about 30 churches from around the area took part, said the Rev. Dr. Tom Pfaff, the president of the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

The walk started at Hollywood 11 theater near Washington Boulevard, making stops along the mile-long route to Church of the Redeemer at Palm Avenue. Participants honored the stations of the cross, representations of Christ's journey to crucifixion.

 

