Sarasota Ministerial Association takes 1,000 people on Good Friday walk

About 1,000 people took part this morning in the annual Good Friday pilgrimage down Main Street, an Easter season staple for more than 40 years in Sarasota and organized since 2001 by the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

The Rev. Frederick Robinson said when he first came to Church of the Redeemer, the walk's original organizer, a turnout of 25 participants was considered good. On Friday, about 30 churches from around the area took part, said the Rev. Dr. Tom Pfaff, the president of the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

The walk started at Hollywood 11 theater near Washington Boulevard, making stops along the mile-long route to Church of the Redeemer at Palm Avenue. Participants honored the stations of the cross, representations of Christ's journey to crucifixion.