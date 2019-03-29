Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation presents on partnership

The Michael's On East atrium was busy March 29 for the annual Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon.

The cocktail hour was hosted for guests to mingle and purchase raffle tickets before taking their seats. Raffle tickets went towards the purchaser's chance drawing of their choice, ranging from spa packages and yoga classes to Beneva flowers and wine baskets. In addition, everyone who bought a raffle was entered to win the grand prize of a Diamond Vault shopping spree.

But the event was about much more than winning prizes. The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation hosts this educational luncheon every year to discuss an important topic pertaining to healthcare. This year, the topic was "How to be a Good Partner in Health," or how to make the most out of the relationship with your physician. To talk about this topic, the program brought in Drs. Karen Hamad and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch. Dr. Hamad is SMH chief of staff, and Dr. Wiese-Rometsch is the Florida State University College of Medicine founding program director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Florida State University Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH.