Guest Speaker Dr. Karen Hamad, Co-Chairwomen Deb Kabinoff and Chris Voelker, SMHF President Mason Ayres, Co-Chairwoman Angelia Wood and Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation presents on partnership

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The next Women & Medicine Education Luncheon will be hosted March 27, 2020.

Members of the Florida State University Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH.

Orchids decorated the tables.

Guests could purchase the centerpieces for a $25 donation.

Guest were served cupcakes for dessert.

Johnna Sharp, Marcia Weigl, Elizabeth Butler and Nancy Trivisonno

Molly Williams and Laura Mooneyham

Mary Evelyn Guyton and Elizabeth Nace

Martin Rometsch, Richard Rehmeyer and Dr. Jon Yenan

Donna Koffman and Michelle Senglaub

Co-Chairwoman Deb Kabinoff and Ann Charters

Betsy Garner Wyant, Dottie Baer Garner and Alison Louie

Karen Vavore, Erin Christy, Nichole Christie and Jennifer Fiorica

Drs. Akla Nair, Inky Parrack and Mary Koshy

Karen Morton and Andrea Mahan

Amelia and Yvonne Schwartz

Dr. Rose Bright, Marianne Cohen and Amy Roth

Mira Akins

Pauline Wamsler and Amy Sussman

Rachel Butrum and Kayla Murphy

Guests walked out with a gift bag in hand.

Margaret Wise and Lorrie Liang

The grand prize was a shopping trip at Diamond Vault.

The Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon was held March 29 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Michael's On East atrium was busy March 29 for the annual Women & Medicine Educational Luncheon. 

The cocktail hour was hosted for guests to mingle and purchase raffle tickets before taking their seats. Raffle tickets went towards the purchaser's chance drawing of their choice, ranging from spa packages and yoga classes to Beneva flowers and wine baskets. In addition, everyone who bought a raffle was entered to win the grand prize of a Diamond Vault shopping spree. 

But the event was about much more than winning prizes. The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation hosts this educational luncheon every year to discuss an important topic pertaining to healthcare. This year, the topic was "How to be a Good Partner in Health," or how to make the most out of the relationship with your physician. To talk about this topic, the program brought in Drs. Karen Hamad and Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch. Dr. Hamad is SMH chief of staff, and Dr. Wiese-Rometsch is the Florida State University College of Medicine founding program director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH. 

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Florida State University Internal Medicine Residency Program at SMH.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

