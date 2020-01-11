Cancer can seem like an overwhelming and uncontrollable disease. But with the right care and support, it can be beaten. Such support was seen in the hundreds of guests who attended the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation's third annual Hospital Gala on Jan. 11.

More than 700 attendees filled The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to support SMHF and its goal to care for the thousands of people battling cancer. The money raised during the night — which totaled over $1,000,000 — will benefit cancer services, in particular patient care initiatives including advanced diagnostics and genetic testing. This year's gala had a lavender color scheme to match the ribbons that are representative of all cancers. The 2020 gala started with a VIP reception at Jack Dusty's followed by a cocktail hour. The program's dinner, mission moment and paddle raise was followed by entertainment by Dale Head and the MindWinder Orchestra.

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Cancer Institute is planned to open in 2021. The next Hospital Gala will take place Jan. 9, 2021.