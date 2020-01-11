 Skip to main content
The night had a lavender and silver theme.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation supports cancer services at Hospital Gala

More than 700 guests filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom.

More than 700 guests filled the Ritz-Carlton ballroom.

Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Chairwoman Ariane Dart

SMHF President Mason Ayres, SMH President David Verinder and sponsor Paul Hudson

SMHF President Mason Ayres, SMH President David Verinder and sponsor Paul Hudson

Sally Schule

Sally Schule

Kim Savage and Tom Perigo

Kim Savage and Tom Perigo

William and Candace Noonan with Bonnie and Bill Chapman

William and Candace Noonan with Bonnie and Bill Chapman

Donna and Jon Boscia

Donna and Jon Boscia

Donna Barcomb and Margaret Wise with Doug and Gwen MacKenzie

Donna Barcomb and Margaret Wise with Doug and Gwen MacKenzie

Patrick McQuillan, Craig Moran and SMHF President Mason Ayres

Patrick McQuillan, Craig Moran and SMHF President Mason Ayres

Michael and Marcy Klein with Gail and Joel Morganroth

Michael and Marcy Klein with Gail and Joel Morganroth

Adrian Gadd and ME Guyton with Minta and Jim Getzen

Adrian Gadd and ME Guyton with Minta and Jim Getzen

Dr. David Samuels and Jean Lucas with Pam and Paul Beitlich

Dr. David Samuels and Jean Lucas with Pam and Paul Beitlich

Mike and Laura Duprez with Lynn and Random Carvel

Mike and Laura Duprez with Lynn and Random Carvel

Nancy Lyon with Joren and Esther Jensen

Nancy Lyon with Joren and Esther Jensen

Joe and Rachael Feldman with Britt and Noah Riner

Joe and Rachael Feldman with Britt and Noah Riner

Tammy, Richard and Sarah Karp

Tammy, Richard and Sarah Karp

Dr. Mahfouz and Sylvia El Shahawy

Dr. Mahfouz and Sylvia El Shahawy

Kenna Allison, Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman

Kenna Allison, Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman

Satish and Brenda Maripuri

Satish and Brenda Maripuri

Angelia and Bob Wood

Angelia and Bob Wood

Marc and Ronni Loundy

Marc and Ronni Loundy

Deb Kabinoff and Pam Ramhofer

Deb Kabinoff and Pam Ramhofer

Lorna and Damien O'Riordan, Karen and Peter Taylor, Julie and Delaney

Lorna and Damien O'Riordan, Karen and Peter Taylor, Julie and Delaney

Bill Edwards, Alissa Shulman and Jim Tollerton

Bill Edwards, Alissa Shulman and Jim Tollerton

Julie Albino, Craig Moran and Rose Marie Proietti

Julie Albino, Craig Moran and Rose Marie Proietti

Laura and Colton Castro with Tatiana and Greg Twarowski

Laura and Colton Castro with Tatiana and Greg Twarowski

Stevan and Taylor Collins and Jennifer and Dan Vignan

Stevan and Taylor Collins and Jennifer and Dan Vignan

Yvonne and Randall Schwartz

Yvonne and Randall Schwartz

Dr. Russell Samson and Susan Samson

Dr. Russell Samson and Susan Samson

Andrew and Judith Economos

Andrew and Judith Economos

Dr. Joshua Kreithen and Missy Kreithen

Dr. Joshua Kreithen and Missy Kreithen

Brett and Michelle Milan with Kelly and Dean Dancer

Brett and Michelle Milan with Kelly and Dean Dancer

Mike and Tina Granthon

Mike and Tina Granthon

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner

Dr. Charles Loewe and Lisa Loewe

Dr. Charles Loewe and Lisa Loewe

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady with Heather Reid and Graham Morris

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady with Heather Reid and Graham Morris

Doug and Erin Christy

Doug and Erin Christy

Mark Pritchett and Tom Gardner

Mark Pritchett and Tom Gardner

Tiffany Taylor and Kristin Fulkerson

Tiffany Taylor and Kristin Fulkerson

Michelle Kapreilian and Jane Bennett

Michelle Kapreilian and Jane Bennett

Jim Syprett with Roxie and Mike Jerde

Jim Syprett with Roxie and Mike Jerde

Chairwoman Ariane Dart led off the program.

Chairwoman Ariane Dart led off the program.

SMH President and CEO David Verinder spoke to the crowd.

SMH President and CEO David Verinder spoke to the crowd.

The 2020 Hospital Gala was held Jan. 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Cancer can seem like an overwhelming and uncontrollable disease. But with the right care and support, it can be beaten. Such support was seen in the hundreds of guests who attended the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation's third annual Hospital Gala on Jan. 11.

More than 700 attendees filled The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to support SMHF and its goal to care for the thousands of people battling cancer.  The money raised during the night — which totaled over $1,000,000 — will benefit cancer services, in particular patient care initiatives including advanced diagnostics and genetic testing. This year's gala had a lavender color scheme to match the ribbons that are representative of all cancers. The 2020 gala started with a VIP reception at Jack Dusty's followed by a cocktail hour. The program's dinner, mission moment and paddle raise was followed by entertainment by Dale Head and the MindWinder Orchestra.

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Cancer Institute is planned to open in 2021. The next Hospital Gala will take place Jan. 9, 2021.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

