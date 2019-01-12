 Skip to main content
SMH President and CEO David Verinder and Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Hearts beat for Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

Sally Schule, SMHF President Mason Ayers and Anne Ayers

Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe

This year's gala proceeds go to the cardiac services at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Drs. Karen Hamad and Jon Yenari

SMH President and CEO David Verinder, Carolyn Van Helden and Richard Rehmeyer

Tammy and Sarah Karp

Susan Tucker and Scott Clyne

The passed drink was called The Regulator.

Harriet Bernbaum, Pat Jones and Carol English

Paul and Kim Chomiak with Tara and Joseph Seaman

Susan and Dr. Russell Samson

This is the second annual Hospital Gala.

David Koffman and Richard Karp

Joanne and Pete Powers with Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Heart shaped glasses were placed in the center of the tables.

Bev and Bob Bartner

Debby Boterf and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Entertainment was set up both in the VIP cocktail room and in the general reception hall of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The ballroom was decorated with red roses.

Dinner menus were displayed on the tables.

Angie Turner tells a guest about the instrumentation used in the cardiac and ICU care.

The photobooth had themed props.

Jason and Shauna Wagner with Dan and Jen Volpe

Heather Dunhill and Elisabeth Waters

Betsy Garner Wyant and Dottie Baer Garner

The paddle raise raised funds for cardiac equipment such as this cardiology ultrasound machine.

The centerpieces were red roses and beating hearts.

Stethoscopes were placed on chairs.

Rita Thibault

Deb Kabinoff and Hermione Gilpin

Guests could try their hands at a larger sized Operation game.

Richard Russ, Alfred Rose, Lou Cohen and Chuck Schivery

Sofya Sokolenko and Elisa Carlisle

Veronica Brady, Wendy Feinstein and Susan Malloy Jones

The Hospital Gala was held Jan. 12 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The sound of a beating heart rang though the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the annual Hospital Gala. 

In support of SMH and its cardiac care services, guests opened their own hearts on Jan. 12. The funds raised from the gala go towards the cardiac care services, and the paddle raise went to purchase equipment such as intra-aortic balloon pumps, ICU ventilators, open chest carts and other cardiac equipment. Last year, SMH performed 1,015 heart surgeries.

The evening started with a VIP reception in Jack Dusty's, followed by the cocktail hour in the halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. In addition to dinner, learning more about the hospital's services and the paddle raise, guests were treated to a performance by Deana Martin.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

