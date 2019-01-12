Hearts beat for Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

The sound of a beating heart rang though the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the annual Hospital Gala.

In support of SMH and its cardiac care services, guests opened their own hearts on Jan. 12. The funds raised from the gala go towards the cardiac care services, and the paddle raise went to purchase equipment such as intra-aortic balloon pumps, ICU ventilators, open chest carts and other cardiac equipment. Last year, SMH performed 1,015 heart surgeries.

The evening started with a VIP reception in Jack Dusty's, followed by the cocktail hour in the halls of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. In addition to dinner, learning more about the hospital's services and the paddle raise, guests were treated to a performance by Deana Martin.