 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation debuts Rock The Roof fundraiser

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Co-chairs Britt Riner, Sarah Lodge and Melissa Perrin

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Co-chairs Britt Riner, Sarah Lodge and Melissa Perrin

Joel Schleicher and Sarasota Memorial Hospital president and CEO David Verinder

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Joel Schleicher and Sarasota Memorial Hospital president and CEO David Verinder

Scott Taylor and SMHF Board Chair Deb Kabinoff

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Scott Taylor and SMHF Board Chair Deb Kabinoff

Sarah Grivetti, Kathy ad Gana Gilkey and Ana Lalevic

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Sarah Grivetti, Kathy ad Gana Gilkey and Ana Lalevic

Caroline and Suzette Crawford

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Caroline and Suzette Crawford

Nicole and Dan Starostecki

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Nicole and Dan Starostecki

Paul and Pam Beitoch with Abby Olsen

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Paul and Pam Beitoch with Abby Olsen

Nicole Christie and Jennifer Fiorica

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Nicole Christie and Jennifer Fiorica

Susan Rigopulos, Maya Loutfi and Jidane Ghamra

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Susan Rigopulos, Maya Loutfi and Jidane Ghamra

Rachel Williamson and Mary Pat Radford

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Rachel Williamson and Mary Pat Radford

Christy and Harry Wright with Ellie Messina

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Christy and Harry Wright with Ellie Messina

Rogelio Capote and Antonio Pinho

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Rogelio Capote and Antonio Pinho

Andrea Paul, Monica Barth and Heather Suescun

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Andrea Paul, Monica Barth and Heather Suescun

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Rosa and Renald Desir

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Rosa and Renald Desir

Midlife Crisis led the music.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Midlife Crisis led the music.

Kara Thompson, Angie Turner and Leyla Smith

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Kara Thompson, Angie Turner and Leyla Smith

Al and Shari Kinel with Sally Schule, Laurie and Robb Bennett

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Al and Shari Kinel with Sally Schule, Laurie and Robb Bennett

Midlife Crisis led the music.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Midlife Crisis led the music.

Midlife Crisis led the music.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Midlife Crisis led the music.

David Sales and Pauline Wamsler

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

David Sales and Pauline Wamsler

Mark and Aurélie van den Broek

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Mark and Aurélie van den Broek

Victoria Wells and Joshua Landen

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Victoria Wells and Joshua Landen

Erin Graham, Blair Eadie and Anne Marie Timm

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Erin Graham, Blair Eadie and Anne Marie Timm

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman

Jane Bartnett, Veronica Brady and Noreen Delaney

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Jane Bartnett, Veronica Brady and Noreen Delaney

Tim and Beth Self

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Tim and Beth Self

Cornell Rogers and Anna Santiago Puentes

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Cornell Rogers and Anna Santiago Puentes

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles rock the house.

Susan Doyle, Katie Clementi and Kiki Meyer

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Susan Doyle, Katie Clementi and Kiki Meyer

Share
The much-delayed — and anticipated — event made its debut on Nov. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Four delays.

That's how many postponements Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has made for its "Rock the Roof" fundraiser, a new endeavor the nonprofit was meant to debut in 2020. 

The pandemic put a halt to that, and that event has been rescheduled and rescheduled again. 

At long last, the rockin' new event made its debut at the top of the SMH West Parking Garage on Nov. 5. Around 900 of the nonprofit's closest volunteers, staff and supporters met at the hospital's parking garage for a night of 80's rock, food, drinks and more. 

The night started with guests arriving in a number of throwback 80s rock outfits to pick out drinks, mingle, get airbrush tattoos and enjoy the evening air. Proceeds benefited the hospital's women and children's health services.

Staff played videos from Sarasota Memorial Hospital president and CEO David Verinder as well as other hospital figures. The event also paid tribute to Patricia Snyder, the beloved R.N. manager and head nurse with the hospital from 1985–96.

Eventually it was time for the music. Rock The Roof had a full lineup of bands that included Electric Avenue from George, Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles and the Midlife Crisis band composed of various physicians that played to a dancing crowd well into the night. 

It was keeping with the event's luck that there was a brief rain interruption that sent guests hurrying into the parking garage. But the clouds parted soon after and the guests — excited if a little wet from the rain — headed back to the roof and danced the night away.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement