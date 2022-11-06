Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation debuts Rock The Roof fundraiser

Four delays.

That's how many postponements Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has made for its "Rock the Roof" fundraiser, a new endeavor the nonprofit was meant to debut in 2020.

The pandemic put a halt to that, and that event has been rescheduled and rescheduled again.

At long last, the rockin' new event made its debut at the top of the SMH West Parking Garage on Nov. 5. Around 900 of the nonprofit's closest volunteers, staff and supporters met at the hospital's parking garage for a night of 80's rock, food, drinks and more.

The night started with guests arriving in a number of throwback 80s rock outfits to pick out drinks, mingle, get airbrush tattoos and enjoy the evening air. Proceeds benefited the hospital's women and children's health services.

Staff played videos from Sarasota Memorial Hospital president and CEO David Verinder as well as other hospital figures. The event also paid tribute to Patricia Snyder, the beloved R.N. manager and head nurse with the hospital from 1985–96.

Eventually it was time for the music. Rock The Roof had a full lineup of bands that included Electric Avenue from George, Cassandra and the Ear-Resistibles and the Midlife Crisis band composed of various physicians that played to a dancing crowd well into the night.

It was keeping with the event's luck that there was a brief rain interruption that sent guests hurrying into the parking garage. But the clouds parted soon after and the guests — excited if a little wet from the rain — headed back to the roof and danced the night away.