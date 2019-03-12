Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center celebrates life

The Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center gathered supporters together March 13 for the Life is Beautiful! Dinner and Silent Auction.

The silent auction and social hour kicked off the event. For those who browsed the items quickly, salad courses were already on the tables.

After dinner, the sold-out evening with 800 guests heard from CEOE Jennifer Carey about the medical and parental programs the center offers, such as women's wellness, ultrasounds, free baby supplies and prenatal and parenting classes. The Dunlaps attested to this with their baby, Joseph, who was born in August 2018.

Thee keynote speakers ended the evening. David and Jason Benham are national speakers who talk about their family values as twin brothers, husbands and fathers. Thee twins were former professional baseball players and are currently best-selling authors.