 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CEO Jennifer Carey with co-Chairwomen Jennifer Sierra and Lesley Huntley

Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center hosts Life is Beautiful dinner and silent auction

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

CEO Jennifer Carey with co-Chairwomen Jennifer Sierra and Lesley Huntley

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Davis with Aribella, Anistasia and Nicole Vassell

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Cynthia Davis with Aribella, Anistasia and Nicole Vassell

Buy this Photo
Brian Yost, Dr. Anthony Levatino and emcee Blake Harcup

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Brian Yost, Dr. Anthony Levatino and emcee Blake Harcup

Buy this Photo
Mary Ann and Joe Durso

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Mary Ann and Joe Durso

Buy this Photo
Lisa and Dan Greene with David Dusek

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Lisa and Dan Greene with David Dusek

Buy this Photo
Wayne and Barbara Brewer with Judie and Mike Lovell

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Wayne and Barbara Brewer with Judie and Mike Lovell

Buy this Photo
Nicole Regan, Julie Ehlert and Maximus Glenn

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Nicole Regan, Julie Ehlert and Maximus Glenn

Buy this Photo
JB and Kelly Baldwin with Ashley and Drew Peters

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

JB and Kelly Baldwin with Ashley and Drew Peters

Buy this Photo
Sally and Jim Owen

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Sally and Jim Owen

Buy this Photo
The event had a sold-out attendance

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

The event had a sold-out attendance

Buy this Photo
Rick and Joyce Phillips with Larry Robbins

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Rick and Joyce Phillips with Larry Robbins

Buy this Photo
Denise Mei, Lea Buchanan and Jimmy Cirillo

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Denise Mei, Lea Buchanan and Jimmy Cirillo

Buy this Photo
Kelly Baldwin, Ashley Gruters, Ashley Peters and Lindsay Nock

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Kelly Baldwin, Ashley Gruters, Ashley Peters and Lindsay Nock

Buy this Photo
Drew and Tina Russell with Melinda and Michael Voigt

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Drew and Tina Russell with Melinda and Michael Voigt

Buy this Photo
Kathy Mendola and Souad Dreyfus

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Kathy Mendola and Souad Dreyfus

Buy this Photo
Dr. Jenny Wilkins, John Baez and Heather Morel

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Dr. Jenny Wilkins, John Baez and Heather Morel

Buy this Photo
Vivian Flewelling and Sarah Aung-Din

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Vivian Flewelling and Sarah Aung-Din

Buy this Photo
Merv and Jenni Kennell with Valerie and Gary Tibbetts

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

Merv and Jenni Kennell with Valerie and Gary Tibbetts

Buy this Photo
Share
The seventh annual event was held March 4 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center hosted its seventh annual Life is Beautiful benefit dinner and silent auction March 4 at Michael's On East. 

The event started with a cocktail hour that included a silent auction and salads meals already ready for those who felt like taking their seats early in the ballroom. This year's event celebrated 18 years of the Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center and 1,000 new clients being served. After dinner, CEO Jennifer Carey spoke to the organization's mission of providing medical services and information for the community. The night also featured a Q&A session with Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former abortion provider.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement