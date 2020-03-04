Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center hosts Life is Beautiful dinner and silent auction

The seventh annual event was held March 4 at Michael's On East.
The event started with a cocktail hour that included a silent auction and salads meals already ready for those who felt like taking their seats early in the ballroom. This year's event celebrated 18 years of the Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center and 1,000 new clients being served. After dinner, CEO Jennifer Carey spoke to the organization's mission of providing medical services and information for the community. The night also featured a Q&A session with Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former abortion provider.