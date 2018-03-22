 Skip to main content
Author Abby Johnson and Chairwoman Lesley Huntley

Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center holds annual Dinner and Silent Auction

Betsy and John Balliett with Amy and Ken Aldrich

Mark Crate with Rosemarie and James Coon

Anna and Joe Acevedo

Paul and Mandy Smith with Tim and Stephanie Knight

Caitlin and Richard Green

Flowers decorated the tables.

Dessert was placed in front of each guest's plate.

Abby Johnson, author of "Unplanned" and "The Walls Are Talking" was the keynote speaker.

Silent auction items were available for viewing and bidding on.

Guests were able to view the live auction items during cocktail hour.

Silent auction items varied from baskets to experiences.

Barbara and Wayne Brewer

Marge Carle and Carolyn Williams

Life is Beautiful! was celebrated March 22 at The Hyatt Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center celebrated life on March 22 at The Hyatt Sarasota.

Life is Beautiful! is the center's annual dinner and silent auction. The Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center provides no-cost education and medical services for women and families.

The night brought over 750 guests and a waiting list to the Hyatt's ballroom. 

During cocktail hour, VIPs were able to meet author and keynote speaker Abby Johnson. A silent auction was also available for viewing during cocktail hour, as well as a preview to the night's live auction items. 

Afterwards, Abby Johnson was available for book signing. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

