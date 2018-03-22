Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center holds annual Dinner and Silent Auction

The Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center celebrated life on March 22 at The Hyatt Sarasota.

Life is Beautiful! is the center's annual dinner and silent auction. The Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center provides no-cost education and medical services for women and families.

The night brought over 750 guests and a waiting list to the Hyatt's ballroom.

During cocktail hour, VIPs were able to meet author and keynote speaker Abby Johnson. A silent auction was also available for viewing during cocktail hour, as well as a preview to the night's live auction items.

Afterwards, Abby Johnson was available for book signing.