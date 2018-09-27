 Skip to main content
Greg Campbell, Darcy Arpke, Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger, Michael Klauber, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Nikki Logan Curran and Liza Kubik

Sarasota-Manatee Originals celebrates 15 years

Greg Campbell, Darcy Arpke, Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger, Michael Klauber, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Nikki Logan Curran and Liza Kubik

Jason Samson and Abby Hincker

Jason Samson and Abby Hincker

Rob Lewis, Harriett Hritz and Emma Kate Silvestri

Rob Lewis, Harriett Hritz and Emma Kate Silvestri

Laurie Schroder and Britt Rader

Laurie Schroder and Britt Rader

A word search for the original restaurant names was set up.

A word search for the original restaurant names was set up.

DJ David Curran spins the disk.

DJ David Curran spins the disk.

The evening celebrated the Sarasota-Manatee Originals 15th anniversary.

The evening celebrated the Sarasota-Manatee Originals 15th anniversary.

Monique and Chris Budelman

Monique and Chris Budelman

Desserts by Gray set out an array of decorative desserts.

Desserts by Gray set out an array of decorative desserts.

The drink of the night was the Kiss of a Rose cocktail.

The drink of the night was the Kiss of a Rose cocktail.

The new Grove restaurant in Lakewood Ranch served shrimp Louis gazpaeho shooters.

The new Grove restaurant in Lakewood Ranch served shrimp Louis gazpaeho shooters.

Hello Gorgeous brought a photobooth with customized props.

Hello Gorgeous brought a photobooth with customized props.

Javo Rodriguez and Zach Gilliland from S-Art-Q made customized napkins for guests.

Javo Rodriguez and Zach Gilliland from S-Art-Q made customized napkins for guests.

The napkins were painted with the Eat Like a Local logo.

The napkins were painted with the Eat Like a Local logo.

Mardino Bello, Maurizio Colucci and Michelle Teeter

Mardino Bello, Maurizio Colucci and Michelle Teeter

TigerLilly decorated the New Pass Room with tropical pieces.

TigerLilly decorated the New Pass Room with tropical pieces.

Jennifer Simms and Amanda Chandler

Jennifer Simms and Amanda Chandler

Gino Calleja, executive chef at the Siesta Key Oyster Bar, dusts porcini on his filet mignon.

Gino Calleja, executive chef at the Siesta Key Oyster Bar, dusts porcini on his filet mignon.

Madison Lazo, Erin Hunter and Ray Collins

Madison Lazo, Erin Hunter and Ray Collins

Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger addresses the audience.

Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger addresses the audience.

The 15th Anniversary Celebration was hosted Sept. 27 at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota-Manatee Originals celebrated 15 years with a celebration party to thank its community partners on Sept. 27 in the New Pass Room at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. 

Founded in 2003 by local restaurants owners, including Michael's On East owner Michael Klauber, the Sarasota-Manatee Originals has grown from 24 restaurants to almost 60 now. The organization hopes to reach 70 restaurants by this year's Forks and Corks Festival in January. 

In addition to celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Sarasota-Manatee Originals is gearing up for its Eat Like a Local Restaurant Week, Oct. 1 through Oct. 14. As of now, there are over 40 restaurants participating in the event. During this week, Sarasotans are encouraged to "act like a tourist" and dine at local restaurants. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

