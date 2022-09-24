 Skip to main content
Sarasota, Manatee men support American Cancer Society with fashion show

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Imre announces the start of the show.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Mote Ranch's Rich Carroll invites his 1-year-old granddaughter, Rudy Carroll, onto the stage.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Bradenton's Dr. Dwight Fitch from Advocate Radiation Oncology gets his groove on as he steps on stage.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Gene Brown, mayor of the City of Bradenton, is the first model of the show.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

All eyes are on Sarasota's Eoin Farrell as he takes the stage.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

North Port's Sean Burroughs shows off a luxury watch.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Real Men Wear Pink is close to East County's Mike Bussell heart because he is battling breast cancer.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Sarasota's Eoin Farrell takes the stage.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Mote Ranch's Rich Carroll brings a gift for the audience to the stage.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Sarasota's Jag Grewal arrives, ready to make an impact.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

National Charity League volunteer Mary Pat Radford watches from the sidelines.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Scott Kessler models clothing from Adrenaline Harley Davidson.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's 10-year-old Kara Young, the daughter of model Jeff Young, and Myakka City's 8-year-old Kamryn Bewley, watch from front-row seats.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Sarasota's Linda Vernon, a liaison for Advocate Radiation Oncology, cheers on the models.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Volunteers from the National Charity League included Sarasota's Kelly Fitzgerald, Gracie Grewal, Eliza Radford, Mary Pat Radford, Emory Frandsen, Julia Haller and Joanna Haller.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

The crowd is filled with enthusiasm throughout the show.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

American Cancer Society senior development manager Bethany Lynch and Jamie Grim, a marketing and sponsorship coordinator at UTC, cheer on one of the models.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Del Tierra's Eric McNamara steps onto the stage in the mall's grand court.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Butch Thornhill takes his turn on the stage in his first Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

American Cancer Society senior development manager Bethany Lynch and American Cancer Society volunteer, Mote Ranch's Missy Weishear, react to the event's conclusion.

Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 |

Real Men Wear Pink models hit the runway to spread awareness and raise money for the American Cancer Society.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

River Club's Sammy Lynch walked down the Real Mean Wear Pink Fashion Show runway modeling clothes from Robert Graham. 

"I'm not shy about getting out and supporting things," Lynch said. "Walking down the runway is exhilarating. There's a lot of energy in the people who are here that are supporting us."

Lynch was one of 32 men from Sarasota and Manatee counties walking, or in some cases dancing, down the runway Sept. 24 at the Mall at University Town Center to support Real Men Wear Pink and the American Cancer Society. 

"It's a very rewarding experience, primarily because the American Cancer Society does so much more than just funding research," Lynch said. "They do a lot with support with people who are battling and fighting cancer."

Fiona Farrell with the American Cancer Society said this year's Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show saw a record turnout of participating men with its 32 models. The event also sold out, which she said had never happened in the past. 

"It was a lot of fun," Farrell said. "Everyone had a great time."

