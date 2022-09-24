Sarasota, Manatee men support American Cancer Society with fashion show

River Club's Sammy Lynch walked down the Real Mean Wear Pink Fashion Show runway modeling clothes from Robert Graham.

"I'm not shy about getting out and supporting things," Lynch said. "Walking down the runway is exhilarating. There's a lot of energy in the people who are here that are supporting us."

Lynch was one of 32 men from Sarasota and Manatee counties walking, or in some cases dancing, down the runway Sept. 24 at the Mall at University Town Center to support Real Men Wear Pink and the American Cancer Society.

"It's a very rewarding experience, primarily because the American Cancer Society does so much more than just funding research," Lynch said. "They do a lot with support with people who are battling and fighting cancer."

Fiona Farrell with the American Cancer Society said this year's Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show saw a record turnout of participating men with its 32 models. The event also sold out, which she said had never happened in the past.

"It was a lot of fun," Farrell said. "Everyone had a great time."