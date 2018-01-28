 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Anne and Hudson Smith

The Sarasota-Manatee Originals host annual wine and dine

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Anne and Hudson Smith

Buy this Photo
Melissa Schindel-Kaplan and Todd Kaplan

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Melissa Schindel-Kaplan and Todd Kaplan

Buy this Photo
Champagne is poured for the VIPs in the shopping room.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Champagne is poured for the VIPs in the shopping room.

Buy this Photo
Felicia and Gary Tonson

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Felicia and Gary Tonson

Buy this Photo
Kettle of Fish

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Kettle of Fish

Buy this Photo
Nannette Cobb and Elvina Bergmann

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Nannette Cobb and Elvina Bergmann

Buy this Photo
Selina Ray and Joe Richardson

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Selina Ray and Joe Richardson

Buy this Photo
House smoked fish dip with capers and red onion, served with a hemp cracker at the Beach House.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

House smoked fish dip with capers and red onion, served with a hemp cracker at the Beach House.

Buy this Photo
Renee and Tom Brady

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Renee and Tom Brady

Buy this Photo
Zack Bozarth, a cook at the Sandbar Waterfront Restaurant, tops the hemp crackers with green tomato pie with caviar.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Zack Bozarth, a cook at the Sandbar Waterfront Restaurant, tops the hemp crackers with green tomato pie with caviar.

Buy this Photo
Hemp cracker with green tomato pie, topped with caviar at the Sandbar Waterfront Restaurant.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Hemp cracker with green tomato pie, topped with caviar at the Sandbar Waterfront Restaurant.

Buy this Photo
Rochelle Nigri, Kara Saunders and Candice Muller

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Rochelle Nigri, Kara Saunders and Candice Muller

Buy this Photo
Tony Abbott and Olivia Lemke

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Tony Abbott and Olivia Lemke

Buy this Photo
Payton Saturen, Mikayla Klauber, Terri Klauber, Steve Rogers, Jimmy Shavery and Co-Chairman Michael Klauber

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Payton Saturen, Mikayla Klauber, Terri Klauber, Steve Rogers, Jimmy Shavery and Co-Chairman Michael Klauber

Buy this Photo
Christoff at Salute! serves up a spinach tortellini.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Christoff at Salute! serves up a spinach tortellini.

Buy this Photo
Stephanie and Jordan Hallam

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Stephanie and Jordan Hallam

Buy this Photo
Michael and Sarah Mackie

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Michael and Sarah Mackie

Buy this Photo
Jill Hanlon, Pam Scott, Audrey Corso, Nicole Castillo, Monique Ross and Jamie Jalwan

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Jill Hanlon, Pam Scott, Audrey Corso, Nicole Castillo, Monique Ross and Jamie Jalwan

Buy this Photo
Sherry Reed and Charlene Putnam

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Sherry Reed and Charlene Putnam

Buy this Photo
Denise Ellis, Kelly Regan and MaryBeth Kosmicki

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Denise Ellis, Kelly Regan and MaryBeth Kosmicki

Buy this Photo
Debra KealKahn and Kristina Nonnemacher

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Debra KealKahn and Kristina Nonnemacher

Buy this Photo
Paul Lipinski and Sawsan El Okdi

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Paul Lipinski and Sawsan El Okdi

Buy this Photo
Guests learned about the wines at 2880 Wines.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Guests learned about the wines at 2880 Wines.

Buy this Photo
Maura Naughton pours a glass of wine from La Favorita.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Maura Naughton pours a glass of wine from La Favorita.

Buy this Photo
Harry's double fudge.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Harry's double fudge.

Buy this Photo
Lynn Clement, Cynthia Miller, Jean Rebel and Erin Reid

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Lynn Clement, Cynthia Miller, Jean Rebel and Erin Reid

Buy this Photo
Mike and Adriana Traver, Mark and Jen Conner, Christine and Mark Tuchman and Rene and Brad Moyer

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Mike and Adriana Traver, Mark and Jen Conner, Christine and Mark Tuchman and Rene and Brad Moyer

Buy this Photo
A bottle from Willamette Valley Vineyards out of Willamette Valley, Oregon, signed by the founder of the company, was up for bids at the silent auction.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

A bottle from Willamette Valley Vineyards out of Willamette Valley, Oregon, signed by the founder of the company, was up for bids at the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Nathan and Bethany Carr, David and Jen Otterness and Erica and Taylor Aultman

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Nathan and Bethany Carr, David and Jen Otterness and Erica and Taylor Aultman

Buy this Photo
Telese McKay, Jennifer and Randy Simms and Sandy Moore

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Telese McKay, Jennifer and Randy Simms and Sandy Moore

Buy this Photo
Leo Hurtaeo and Lauren Glassman

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Leo Hurtaeo and Lauren Glassman

Buy this Photo
Shelley Booth tries a red bled, "Enjoy La Vie," from Cordier out of Bordeaux, France.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Shelley Booth tries a red bled, "Enjoy La Vie," from Cordier out of Bordeaux, France.

Buy this Photo
Bart Lowther and Jessica Fuesy

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Bart Lowther and Jessica Fuesy

Buy this Photo
Tiffany Cureau serves beer from Goose Island.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Tiffany Cureau serves beer from Goose Island.

Buy this Photo
Attendees were able to buy their favorite wines from the buying room during Forks & Corks.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 |

Attendees were able to buy their favorite wines from the buying room during Forks & Corks.

Buy this Photo
Share
Forks & Corks was held on Jan. 28 at the Feld Entertainment Studios.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After a last minute location change, the Sarasota-Manatee Originals pulled off another successful year of Forks & Corks on Jan. 28 at the Feld Entertainment Studios in Palmetto. 

Inside the venue, 45 restaurant booths and an abundance of wines were lined up to taste by a sold-out crowd of 1,500.

Among the wines, 81 of them were given the 2018 "Top of Class" Medals. The winners were chosen in late November by a panel of 16 beverage professionals. In all, 300 wines were entered in the competition.

This year's best of show winner in the red wine category was a Cabernet Sauvignon from Bell Wine Cellars out of Napa Valley, California. In the white wine category, unoaked chardonnay, "304" by Neyers Vineyards out of St. Helena, California, took the cake. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement