The Sarasota-Manatee Originals host annual wine and dine

After a last minute location change, the Sarasota-Manatee Originals pulled off another successful year of Forks & Corks on Jan. 28 at the Feld Entertainment Studios in Palmetto.

Inside the venue, 45 restaurant booths and an abundance of wines were lined up to taste by a sold-out crowd of 1,500.

Among the wines, 81 of them were given the 2018 "Top of Class" Medals. The winners were chosen in late November by a panel of 16 beverage professionals. In all, 300 wines were entered in the competition.

This year's best of show winner in the red wine category was a Cabernet Sauvignon from Bell Wine Cellars out of Napa Valley, California. In the white wine category, unoaked chardonnay, "304" by Neyers Vineyards out of St. Helena, California, took the cake.