 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
East County resident Donna Hoefer, a guest of SMART donor Phyllis Siskel, brought a bag of carrots for the horses. Here she gives a treat to Gracie.

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy hosts its biggest fundraiser

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

East County resident Donna Hoefer, a guest of SMART donor Phyllis Siskel, brought a bag of carrots for the horses. Here she gives a treat to Gracie.

Buy this Photo
SMART rider Graham Shelton, 14, pets Logan, the horse he usually rides.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

SMART rider Graham Shelton, 14, pets Logan, the horse he usually rides.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Sara Gapin, Lakewood Ranch's Denise Drizos and Lakewood Ranch's Shari Phillips enjoy mint juleps.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Sarasota's Sara Gapin, Lakewood Ranch's Denise Drizos and Lakewood Ranch's Shari Phillips enjoy mint juleps.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Brenda and Jon Kleiber purchased derby day attire off Amazon — a hat for Brenda and a mint julep tie for Jon.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Sarasota's Brenda and Jon Kleiber purchased derby day attire off Amazon — a hat for Brenda and a mint julep tie for Jon.

Buy this Photo
Circus Arts Conservatory representatives Michael Salmon and Marcia Carlson Pack looked the part. Carlson Pack decorated both their hats herself.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Circus Arts Conservatory representatives Michael Salmon and Marcia Carlson Pack looked the part. Carlson Pack decorated both their hats herself.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's John and Joanne Foley are former neighbors of Bradenton's Mark and Kimberly Campbell. Kimberly Campbell helped organize the event.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Sarasota's John and Joanne Foley are former neighbors of Bradenton's Mark and Kimberly Campbell. Kimberly Campbell helped organize the event.

Buy this Photo
SMART volunteer and Lakewood Ranch resident Candi Russell catches up with friends Tom and Sherry Wilson, of Sabal Harbour.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

SMART volunteer and Lakewood Ranch resident Candi Russell catches up with friends Tom and Sherry Wilson, of Sabal Harbour.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Evan Jones joined his wife, Lindsay Letts, who is a volunteer, for the event.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Sarasota's Evan Jones joined his wife, Lindsay Letts, who is a volunteer, for the event.

Buy this Photo
Rio Mar resident and Sarasota Military Academy Chief Development Office CJ Bannister hunts through silent auction items.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Rio Mar resident and Sarasota Military Academy Chief Development Office CJ Bannister hunts through silent auction items.

Buy this Photo
East County residents Sara and Sam Erb came as guests of sponsor High Associates.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

East County residents Sara and Sam Erb came as guests of sponsor High Associates.

Buy this Photo
Edgewater residents Regina and John Joly came to support the charity. The Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, of which Regina is a member, has adopted SMART as one of its benefiting charities.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Edgewater residents Regina and John Joly came to support the charity. The Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, of which Regina is a member, has adopted SMART as one of its benefiting charities.

Buy this Photo
SMART barn manager Samantha Toomey and carriage horse, Sterling, greet guests after a riding demonstration.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

SMART barn manager Samantha Toomey and carriage horse, Sterling, greet guests after a riding demonstration.

Buy this Photo
Sophorn Touch, who came with friend Chris Naale, says watching the horses is beautiful.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Sophorn Touch, who came with friend Chris Naale, says watching the horses is beautiful.

Buy this Photo
SMART rider Jessica Storti talks with Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Lubrino about driving carriages with her horse, Sterling.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

SMART rider Jessica Storti talks with Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Lubrino about driving carriages with her horse, Sterling.

Buy this Photo
Erica Wheatley, Deb Hornbeck and Susan Vorpahl all served on the event planning committee.

Sunday, May 5, 2019 |

Erica Wheatley, Deb Hornbeck and Susan Vorpahl all served on the event planning committee.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event includes a riding demonstration before guests viewed the Kentucky Derby.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As most conversations go at the Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, it wasn't long before Jessica Storti and Michelle Lubrino were discussing horses.

Storti had begun talking to Lakewood Ranch's Lubrino May 4 about the purple hat she had worn to SMART's biggest fundraiser of the year, Mint Juleps and Roses. Storti, a 20-year participant in SMART's therapeutic horseback and carriage driving programs, quickly switched the focus to her horse, Sterling, who was standing at the arena just a few yards away.

SMART had treated the crowd to a riding demonstration in advance of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, which was the highlight of a day that included a buffet, a silent auction and, of course, mint juleps.

Lubrino had heard about SMART's programs through a neighbor, Nick Drizos, and made sure to attend the fundraiser. 

"Our daughter (Jenna) rides horses," Lubrino said. "When she's older, she would love to volunteer here. It's amazing how this program can assist (people) in so many ways."

About 180 people attended the event.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement