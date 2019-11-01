 Skip to main content
James McSorley and Ted Smith

Sarasota Kiwanis Club's Veterans Day breakfast sends out a call to action

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Sgt. Major Jocey Henderson speaks on fostering community for veterans.

Lin Hall and Fred Heina

Kent Hayes, Steve Hopkins and David Crawford

Jay Riley, Luke Bencie, Gilbert Humphrey, Silvia Moreira and Carlos Moreira

Raymond Shmalo and Sandy Schlitt

Dan Stuart and Ken Patton

Members from the Booker High School Key Club lead the audience in a rendition of "God Bless America."

Erin Saba and Many Murphy

Sgt. Major Jocey Henderson and Dana Keane

Veterans from each branch of military stand for a moment of recognition.

Observer Media Group CEO Matt Walsh introduces Sgt. Major Jocey Henderson.

Retired Sergeant Major tells gathering communities must help veterans
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

A common theme of the sixth annual Kiwanis Club of Sarasota Veterans Day Breakfast was how to foster a community.

Held on Nov. 1 at the Carlisle Inn, retired Army Sgt. Maj. Jocey Henderson gave the keynote address.

Henderson spoke on how many veterans struggle to find where they fit in their community, how peer support can benefit veterans and the importance of communities coming together to support veterans and their families.  

"There's a lot of emphasis on collaboration, partnering, community, connectedness and the military-civilian divide," Henderson said. "We must all help veterans find a place in society where he or she feels like a vet."

Henderson served in the Army Reserve for more than 30 years. Before she retired, she co-wrote an official historical account of the wartime operations and contributions of the Army's 98th Division to the war on terror. 

The breakfast benefitted Operation Eco Vets at Green Path Veterans Farm. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

