Sarasota Kiwanis Club's Veterans Day breakfast sends out a call to action

A common theme of the sixth annual Kiwanis Club of Sarasota Veterans Day Breakfast was how to foster a community.

Held on Nov. 1 at the Carlisle Inn, retired Army Sgt. Maj. Jocey Henderson gave the keynote address.

Henderson spoke on how many veterans struggle to find where they fit in their community, how peer support can benefit veterans and the importance of communities coming together to support veterans and their families.

"There's a lot of emphasis on collaboration, partnering, community, connectedness and the military-civilian divide," Henderson said. "We must all help veterans find a place in society where he or she feels like a vet."

Henderson served in the Army Reserve for more than 30 years. Before she retired, she co-wrote an official historical account of the wartime operations and contributions of the Army's 98th Division to the war on terror.

The breakfast benefitted Operation Eco Vets at Green Path Veterans Farm.