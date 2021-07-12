Sarasota Jungle Gardens teaches students about animals at summer camp

Children got up close and personal with various reptiles in the animal kingdom during the Sarasota Jungle Gardens' summer camp on July 12.

While the zoo camp is typically held throughout the garden area, the campers headed inside the education center on July 12 to get away from the rain and learn more about the animal kingdom's many reptiles.

Education Coordinator Britney Webb talked about animal facts and trivia before bringing out a bearded dragon, a skink and an alligator for the campers to touch and hold themselves. The summer camp concludes this week.