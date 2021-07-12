 Skip to main content
Britney Webb shows Doc the skink to the campers.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens teaches students about animals at summer camp

Monday, Jul. 12, 2021

Cadyn Quigg, 8, and Madison Norman, 8

Education Coordinator Britney Webb shows Potato the bearded dragon to the camp.

Soly Barbosa, 10, pets Potato.

Sylvia Adams, 9, pets Potato.

Potato the bearded dragon was relaxed during the day.

The camp has animal toys for kids to play with.

Theo Spinellis pets Potato.

Britney Webb brings out Doc the skink.

Britney Webb brings out Doc the skink.

Summer Maule, 9, has fun with her dog plushie.

The program's animal segment ended with Earth the alligator.

Jackson Schlaiby, 9

Gabriel Barbosa, 7

Willaim Shea, 6

The summer camp had children learning all about various reptiles and animal species.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Children got up close and personal with various reptiles in the animal kingdom during the Sarasota Jungle Gardens' summer camp on July 12.

While the zoo camp is typically held throughout the garden area, the campers headed inside the education center on July 12 to get away from the rain and learn more about the animal kingdom's many reptiles. 

Education Coordinator Britney Webb talked about animal facts and trivia before bringing out a bearded dragon, a skink and an alligator for the campers to touch and hold themselves. The summer camp concludes this week.

