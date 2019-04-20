Sarasota Jungle Gardens is on the egg hunt

Sarasota Jungle Gardens doesn't play when it comes to Easter egg hunts.

The gardens hid around 45,000 around the trails on April 19. Around 1,200 children came out to enjoy the event before the rain came in the afternoon.

The children were able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny but were limited to 20 eggs per child. The children were separated by ages into two different trails; children 5 and under were sent down one path and children 6 and up were sent down another path.

There was also pony rides and regular Jungle shows, such as their animal exhibits.