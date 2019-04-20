 Skip to main content
Lynlee Dunigan gathers her eggs.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is on the egg hunt

Elijah Holmes used his "Paw Patrol" basket to collect Easter eggs.

Liam and Alex Shaughnessy had a limit of 20 eggs.

Ethan and Jami Julius

There were over 40,000 eggs hidden.

Liam Smith snuggled up with the Easter bunny.

Tim Cincotta pours out more eggs for the children to find.

Nora Finnegan

Titan Snyder holds as many eggs as he can.

Aliyah Love and Rachele Cueto

Naylah Vargas

Gemma Frankel

Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails celebrates
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sarasota Jungle Gardens doesn't play when it comes to Easter egg hunts.

The gardens hid around 45,000 around the trails on April 19. Around 1,200 children came out to enjoy the event before the rain came in the afternoon. 

The children were able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny but were limited to 20 eggs per child. The children were separated by ages into two different trails; children 5 and under were sent down one path and children 6 and up were sent down another path.

There was also pony rides and regular Jungle shows, such as their animal exhibits. 

