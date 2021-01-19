 Skip to main content
Takiyan Coleman, 7, climbed the Martin Luther King, Jr. bust during the event.

Sarasota honors Martin Luther King Jr. with spirited ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Takiyan Coleman, 7, climbed the Martin Luther King, Jr. bust during the event.

Jenna "Osha" Norwood danced to music at the start of the presentation.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Jenna "Osha" Norwood danced to music at the start of the presentation.

Melanie Lavender delivered a passionate spoken-word piece.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Melanie Lavender delivered a passionate spoken-word piece.

Bobro Maceo played music along to the celebration.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Bobro Maceo played music along to the celebration.

Mayor Hagen Brody thanked the audience for assembling at the park.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Mayor Hagen Brody thanked the audience for assembling at the park.

City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch applauded audience members for their work in building a stronger, more fair community.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch applauded audience members for their work in building a stronger, more fair community.

Glenda Williams introduced several members to speak.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Glenda Williams introduced several members to speak.

Harvest Tabernacle food bank CEO Eureka Webb received an activist award.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Harvest Tabernacle food bank CEO Eureka Webb received an activist award.

Michael Kensey also received an activist award.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Michael Kensey also received an activist award.

Former mayor and Commissioner Willie Shaw presented Newtown figure Mary Mack with an activist award.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Former mayor and Commissioner Willie Shaw presented Newtown figure Mary Mack with an activist award.

Dr. Lisa Merritt presented the award winners with flowers and gifts as thanks for their work in the community.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Dr. Lisa Merritt presented the award winners with flowers and gifts as thanks for their work in the community.

Dr. April Glasco sang loud and proud.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Dr. April Glasco sang loud and proud.

Former mayor and Commissioner Willie Shaw was given an activist award as well.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Former mayor and Commissioner Willie Shaw was given an activist award as well.

Willie Shaw, Mary Mack, Dr. Apri Glasco, Eureka Webb, Michael Kensey and Jetson Grimes stopped for a photo at the end of the celebration.

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Willie Shaw, Mary Mack, Dr. Apri Glasco, Eureka Webb, Michael Kensey and Jetson Grimes stopped for a photo at the end of the celebration.

Community figures honored Dr. King's legacy on Jan. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

It was a smaller but no less spirited Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Newtown on Jan. 18.

Several Sarasota community and government figures came together to speak to King’s legacy and the work still needed to be done in the fight for equality and equity. 

The event — put on by the Sarasota MLK Community Celebration organization— traded its typical breakfast and community march for a presentation and food voucher distribution to people in need due to COVID-19. 

The committee presented MLK Community Activist Awards to Michael Kensey; former mayor and commissioner Willie Shaw;  Mary Mack, Harvest Tabernacle food bank CEO Eureka Webb; and Second Chance Last Opportunity founder April Glasco. 

The audience also heard from committee member Jetson Grimes, Mayor Hagen Brody, City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch, and others.

Melanie Lavender, a born-and-raised Sarasota resident, bookended the presentation with two poetry pieces. The opener spoke to her experience taking midnight walks through Newtown to center herself at the start of the pandemic. She hopes people will find it in themselves to have more conversations with one another, to better understand each other and hopefully bring an end to racism and sexism.

Lavender said she had performed across Sarasota, but speaking her mind to an audience that included Sarasota leaders was a different experience. 

“I’m always nervous, but always excited,” Lavender said. “You have people like Fredd Atkins, Commissioner Shaw, (Glenda (Williams) ... these are community people, to me they’ve always been superstars.”

The Multicultural Health Institute was also on hand to pass out masks, provide information about healthy eating and take people’s blood pressure. Dr. Lisa Merritt said she has several people return to the group each year to check their blood pressure and let her know how they’ve been doing with their health.

She presented the activist award winners with flowers and gifts as a token of appreciation from MHI for the years of work they’ve done in the community. 

“(The gifts) were a pittance compared to what they’re worth,” Merritt said. “Each of them are friends and colleagues, we’ve been in the fight together for many years across all the domains of social deterministic health.”

Glasco  also regaled the assembled crowd with a passionate rendition of “Thank You, Lord.”

Jones, who passes out food with her nonprofit to people in need in Newtown each week, said she felt honored by the award recognizing her service. 

“It’s a special day,” Jones said. “We’re all walking into the unknown, this pandemic has got a lot of people off-balance. A lot of our children are suffering right, so every day I’m thanking the Lord for keeping me (here) to be able to help so many people.”

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

