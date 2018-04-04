Sarasota home tops weekly sales at $4.5 million

Freshly renovated and featuring nearly 180 feet of bay frontage, the home at 3930 Red Rock Way sold for $4.5 million after 25 days on the market.

The home was sold by Michael and Chrissy Hays, who renovated and expanded the home in 2017 and have lived there for more than two years. Michael Hays did the architectural work and Chrissy Hays handled the interior design for the property.

Michael Hays, with Michael Saunders & Co., was also the listing agent for the sale. Ellyn McColgan, of Sarasota, purchased the home. According to Sarasota County property records, it previously sold for $2.6 million in 2016.

"The uniqueness of this property was that it sits on the bay with almost 180 feet on the water," Michael Hays said. "We also completely renovated the home with extremely high-end finishes."

Originally built in 1966, the 5,800-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, one half-bath and a pool. It is located in the Red Rock Terrace neighborhood, just south of Sarasota city limits.

Michael Hays said the time it took to sell the home is not typical, but also not surprising for a home in a good location with recent updates and luxury finishes.

"At this price point, there are very discerning buyers out there who know what they want," Hays said. "If you build it, they will come."