 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Robin Focht from Venice sells repurposed glass work.

Sarasota Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival brings cheer to J.D. Hamel Park

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Robin Focht from Venice sells repurposed glass work.

Jason Becker from South Carolina with upscale hanging chairs.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Jason Becker from South Carolina with upscale hanging chairs.

Mike DeMichele from Sarasota makes sand sculptures using artistic cement.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Mike DeMichele from Sarasota makes sand sculptures using artistic cement.

Glenn Allen with J L Vision Ceramic Studio demonstrates how to use his grater plates when cooking.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Glenn Allen with J L Vision Ceramic Studio demonstrates how to use his grater plates when cooking.

Inna Schoeler from Bonita Springs makes fiber art.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Inna Schoeler from Bonita Springs makes fiber art.

Henry the dog keeps watch outside Jean Houndsome's tent.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Henry the dog keeps watch outside Jean Houndsome's tent.

Ann Thierren and Stephanie Stapleton from Auburndale display their Lazy Susans.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Ann Thierren and Stephanie Stapleton from Auburndale display their Lazy Susans.

Elisa Angjieli showcased her handbags and accessories with woven carpet designs.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Elisa Angjieli showcased her handbags and accessories with woven carpet designs.

Annie Jalapa from Gainesville sells jewelry.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Annie Jalapa from Gainesville sells jewelry.

John Shearman from Lakewood Ranch spends weeks working on his stain glass creations.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

John Shearman from Lakewood Ranch spends weeks working on his stain glass creations.

Sarasota resident Olga Hill makes graphic design surfboards with wood and resin patterns.

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 |

Sarasota resident Olga Hill makes graphic design surfboards with wood and resin patterns.

Share
The art festival went through the weekend from Dec. 11-12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Local and visiting artisans and crafters displayed their works for curious visitors hoping to find a holiday gift or two at the Sarasota Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival on Dec. 11-12.

The event — put on by Paragon Festivals and held at J.D. Hamel Park — featured hundreds of visitors wandering through the space looking at the many art pieces on display. Some vendors had jewelry, painting and photo pieces while others had grating plates and graphic design surfboards. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement