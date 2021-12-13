Sarasota Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival brings cheer to J.D. Hamel Park

Local and visiting artisans and crafters displayed their works for curious visitors hoping to find a holiday gift or two at the Sarasota Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival on Dec. 11-12.

The event — put on by Paragon Festivals and held at J.D. Hamel Park — featured hundreds of visitors wandering through the space looking at the many art pieces on display. Some vendors had jewelry, painting and photo pieces while others had grating plates and graphic design surfboards.