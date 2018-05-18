 Skip to main content
1. Hope Bumgartner, Alyson Sera, Hailey Amos and Kaitlyn Ganner

Sarasota High School graduates class of 2018

Friday, May. 18, 2018 |

Graduates walk into Cleland Stadium.

Graduates are all smiles as they arrive at Cleland Stadium.

Girls and boys lined separate sides of the football field then walked to their seats arm in arm.

Josee Martin, Christian Lopez and Emma Boyce

The color guard presents the American flag in the beginning of the ceremony.

Kyle Zinsner, Josh Yunis and Austin Zayas

Graduates are all smiles as they walk to their seats on the football field.

Tabatha Barnes, Meshon Platt, Dalisha Bowman, Kamia Dailey and Arnetrice Gatheright

Graduates are all smiles as they walk to their seats on the football field.

The graduates await the ceremony to begin as their classmates continue filing into their seats.

Miranda Marino, Rachel Gaul and Frankie Lowicz

Graduates are all smiles as they walk to their seats on the football field.

Graduates smile and wave to friends and teachers as they walk to their seats.

Graduates walk into Cleland Stadium.

Clay Courtriant and Andrew James

Kaitlyn Miguel, Makayla Lima and Taylor Gaerre

Graduates smile and wave to friends and teachers as they walk to their seats.

Jalynn Booker, Emma Venafro, Summer Hill, Sarah Minkus and Sherice Roesicke

Sarasota High School’s 2018 graduation ceremony took place as the sun set over Cleland Stadium.

The color guard presents the American flag in the beginning of the ceremony.

Seniors sing the alma mater to kick off the ceremony.

Seniors sing the alma mater to kick off the ceremony.

Student speeches began the 2018 graduation ceremony.

Members of the class of 2018 received their diplomas May 18.
Katie Johns Community Editor

The sun setting over Sarasota High School’s Cleland Stadium was symbolic May 18.

Just like the sun was setting in the sky, it was also setting on the seniors’ high school career.

On Friday night, the class of 2018 graduated from Sarasota High School. As they filed into the stadium, boys on one side and girls on the other until they met in the middle of the football field, the graduates smiled and waved at friends, family and teachers.

Three student speeches kicked off the ceremony following the singing of the national anthem and recital of the Pledge of Allegiance. The students reflected on their time in the Sarasota County School system from growing radishes in elementary school to walking into Sarasota High on the first day of freshman year.

From the bleachers on the sidelines, friends and family smiled, cheered and clapped as they reminisced alongside the graduates about their time at Sarasota High and eagerly awaited to watch the students receive their diplomas.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I'm Katie. I'm the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish.
 

