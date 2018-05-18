Sarasota High School graduates class of 2018

The sun setting over Sarasota High School’s Cleland Stadium was symbolic May 18.

Just like the sun was setting in the sky, it was also setting on the seniors’ high school career.

On Friday night, the class of 2018 graduated from Sarasota High School. As they filed into the stadium, boys on one side and girls on the other until they met in the middle of the football field, the graduates smiled and waved at friends, family and teachers.

Three student speeches kicked off the ceremony following the singing of the national anthem and recital of the Pledge of Allegiance. The students reflected on their time in the Sarasota County School system from growing radishes in elementary school to walking into Sarasota High on the first day of freshman year.

From the bleachers on the sidelines, friends and family smiled, cheered and clapped as they reminisced alongside the graduates about their time at Sarasota High and eagerly awaited to watch the students receive their diplomas.