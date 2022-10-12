Sarasota High holds 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony

Sarasota High held its 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony at Michael's on East on Wednesday, honoring six inductees for their contributions to the school and the larger community.

Unlike other Halls of Fame, Sarasota's is not limited to athletics. The Hall also selects individuals who have made an impact on the community in other ways. This year's inductions included Jeff LaHurd, Willie Jackson, Joe Cash, Doug Corbett, Donna Judge and Clyde Metcalf.

Jeff LaHurd received the event's Community Steward Award. LaHurd has written 17 books on the history of Sarasota, chronicling the changes that have occurred in the city and what the place means to its residents. He has received multiple awards for his work including a a lifetime achievement award from by the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.

Willie Jackson played football at the school and went on to star at the University of Florida, where he became the first Black player to see the field for the Gators. Jackson, a wide receiver, caught 75 passes for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns during his Gators career and was honored with a mural alongside Leonard George, the school's second Black player, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2021.

Joe Cash was a water skier who won two World Championships and four Masters championships. Cash died in 1967 at age 30 in a car accident. He was represented on the Hall of Fame ceremony stage by his wife Ida Mae and his daughter Kristal, while 28 other family members watched from the audience.

Doug Corbett played for the school's baseball program. Corbett would play for Florida at the college level as a pitcher and spent eight years in Major League Baseball playing for the Minnesota Twins, California Angels and Baltimore Orioles. Corbett finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 1980 and was named an American League All-Star in 1981.

Donna Judge received the event's Edward F. Howell Award of Excellence. Judge has operated Suncoast Karate Dojo since 1981 and has won 11 karate titles in various classes. Judge was hired to work security at Sarasota High in 1996 and continued in the position through June 2022, when she retired.

Clyde Metcalf was hired to be the school's baseball coach in 1981. He stayed in the position through the 2021-2022 season. Metcalf's teams went 950-281 and captured six state championships. The Sailors were named National Champions by USA Today in 1989 and 1993.