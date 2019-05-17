 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Taylor Sawyer, one of the evening's speakers, was all smiles as she entered the stadium.

Sarasota High graduates sail into the future

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Taylor Sawyer, one of the evening's speakers, was all smiles as she entered the stadium.

Buy this Photo
Spencer Iwanicki and Jack Goodman

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Spencer Iwanicki and Jack Goodman

Buy this Photo
Jasmine Sanchez, Susan Thompson and Mariana Rojas

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Jasmine Sanchez, Susan Thompson and Mariana Rojas

Buy this Photo
Graduates file into the stadium.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Graduates file into the stadium.

Buy this Photo
Perry Johnson, Joshua Boatwright, Richard McLaughlin and Skyy Girard

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Perry Johnson, Joshua Boatwright, Richard McLaughlin and Skyy Girard

Buy this Photo
Taylor Rivera and Courtney Seguin

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Taylor Rivera and Courtney Seguin

Buy this Photo
Graduates meet up in the middle of the field before heading to their seats.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Graduates meet up in the middle of the field before heading to their seats.

Buy this Photo
Johnnie Hayes, Simeon Waters, Robbie Peterson and Nathaniel Graham

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Johnnie Hayes, Simeon Waters, Robbie Peterson and Nathaniel Graham

Buy this Photo
Alicia Bacilio-Martinez, Michelle Bueg, Katlin Scott and Elizabeth Peters

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Alicia Bacilio-Martinez, Michelle Bueg, Katlin Scott and Elizabeth Peters

Buy this Photo
One graduate couldn't help but smile as he entered the stadium.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

One graduate couldn't help but smile as he entered the stadium.

Buy this Photo
Jesse Reyna, Blanca Salgado and Andrea Velasquez

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Jesse Reyna, Blanca Salgado and Andrea Velasquez

Buy this Photo
Jacob Burr, Kaleb Combs, Luke Johnson and Eric Burgess

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Jacob Burr, Kaleb Combs, Luke Johnson and Eric Burgess

Buy this Photo
The band plays "Pomp and Circumstance."

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

The band plays "Pomp and Circumstance."

Buy this Photo
Kirsten Verheul, Alejandra Villegas and Leslie Deharo

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Kirsten Verheul, Alejandra Villegas and Leslie Deharo

Buy this Photo
Jasmine McCobb-Pratt was the evening's student speaker.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Jasmine McCobb-Pratt was the evening's student speaker.

Buy this Photo
One graduate's family held up letters spelling out her name.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

One graduate's family held up letters spelling out her name.

Buy this Photo
Samuel Zelin and Hunter Burgin

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Samuel Zelin and Hunter Burgin

Buy this Photo
Graduates wait for their turn to cross the field.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Graduates wait for their turn to cross the field.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Keaton Smith and Nicholas Anthony sing the National Anthem.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Seniors Keaton Smith and Nicholas Anthony sing the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
Senior Adam Ortega leads the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

Friday, May 17, 2019 |

Senior Adam Ortega leads the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 464 graduates gathered on the field at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

As the sun set over the Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field, 464 Sarasota High School graduates filed in, girls on one side, boys on the other.

They met in the middle of the stadium, waving and smiling at friends and families who wielded brightly colored signs and balloons. 

After singing the national anthem and the school's alma mater, students reflected on their four years at the school. 

The school speaker Jasmine McCobb-Pratt focused her speech on momentous school occasions from the past four years such as the opening of various new buildings, school spirit days and February 14, 2018 — the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. 

It was that day, McCobb-Pratt said, that made Sarasota High students scared to go to school. But, rather than sit in fear, McCobb-Pratt said students banded together to demand School Avenue be shut down, something the city is now considering

"We are a generation ready to be written about in textbooks," she said. "We are ready to fight for what we believe in." 

McCobb-Pratt encouraged her fellow graduates to take the lessons learned from their experiences at Sarasota High into their future endeavors. 

Related Stories

Advertisement