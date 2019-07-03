 Skip to main content
Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director Lucy Nicandri, Robyn Knoll and Suncoast Charities for Children Assistant Executive Director Sarah Catell

Sarasota Grand Prix Festival kicks off festivities with bayfront party

Heather Kobobel and Andy McDonald

Heather Kobobel and Andy McDonald

Diana Giasson, Jack Cox, Stephen Hazeltine, Michelle Hazeltine, Reed Giasson and Melissa and Kelly Caldwell

Diana Giasson, Jack Cox, Stephen Hazeltine, Michelle Hazeltine, Reed Giasson and Melissa and Kelly Caldwell

Tom Hargrove and Katie Smith with Joanna Walsh and Daniel Walsh

Tom Hargrove and Katie Smith with Joanna Walsh and Daniel Walsh

Steve Powell, John Saputo, Pat Bruenning and Joe Terrone

Steve Powell, John Saputo, Pat Bruenning and Joe Terrone

Victoria Loomis and Nico Loomis with Hans Plangger

Victoria Loomis and Nico Loomis with Hans Plangger

Lou and Jodi Pisillo with Eric Jayne and Claire Hurban

Lou and Jodi Pisillo with Eric Jayne and Claire Hurban

Larry and Lisa Perkins, Steve Schwartz and Kelsey Hoover

Larry and Lisa Perkins, Steve Schwartz and Kelsey Hoover

Scott Antritt and Dena Vega

Scott Antritt and Dena Vega

Olivia and Allison Barron

Olivia and Allison Barron

Tom and Gina Delong

Tom and Gina Delong

The Hammerhead Offshore Racing team

The Hammerhead Offshore Racing team

Patty Denvir and Lori Lockhart

Patty Denvir and Lori Lockhart

Robyn Knoll and Jennifer Godfrey

Robyn Knoll and Jennifer Godfrey

Tom Houser and Melanie Brunemann

Tom Houser and Melanie Brunemann

Guests picked out a number of different desserts.

Guests picked out a number of different desserts.

Rolo Miles with Tracy and Dr. Bruce Kruglick

Rolo Miles with Tracy and Dr. Bruce Kruglick

Scott Ferguson with Bernie and Jim Gottschalk

Scott Ferguson with Bernie and Jim Gottschalk

Becca Stokes, Matt Stokes, Nancy Brooking and Ken Stokes

Becca Stokes, Matt Stokes, Nancy Brooking and Ken Stokes

Pat and Jill Bruenning

Pat and Jill Bruenning

Cassandra Sanchez, Roberto Trejo and Christine Moore

Cassandra Sanchez, Roberto Trejo and Christine Moore

Jamie and Amy Wood with Chris Cox

Jamie and Amy Wood with Chris Cox

Lamar and Diane Brantley with Susan and David Taiz

Lamar and Diane Brantley with Susan and David Taiz

Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director Lucy Nicandri, Tom Barwin and Julie Brown

Suncoast Charities for Children Executive Director Lucy Nicandri, Tom Barwin and Julie Brown

Ed Bertha, Monica DeSomma, Ken Stokes, Kim Burns and Denise Equinda

Ed Bertha, Monica DeSomma, Ken Stokes, Kim Burns and Denise Equinda

Gary and Tami Praznik

Gary and Tami Praznik

Cha Cha Buettner, Robert Smith and Denise Equinda

Cha Cha Buettner, Robert Smith and Denise Equinda

The festival kicked off with a party benefiting Suncoast Charities for Children July 3.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival celebrated the start of its patriotic festivities with a Kickoff Party July 3 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The Kickoff Party — a Grand Prix Festival staple — had guests donning their most tropical and patriotic clothes for a Jimmy Buffet-themed night of drinks, dancing and food. The Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffet cover band, played classic tunes to match the occasion. Supporters bid on live auction prizes including VIP tickets to a Red Sox vs. Yankees game, a Caribbean getaway and tickets to see Jimmy Buffett play in Las Vegas.

The party benefited Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides grants for local nonprofits including The Haven, Special Olympics Florida, Children First, Loveland Center and The Florida Center For Early Childhood.

The 35th annual festival runs through July 7 and ends with powerboat races at Lido Beach. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

