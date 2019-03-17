 Skip to main content
Dodie Mash paints on the community art at the lunch.

Sarasota Garden Club lunches in Paradise

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

The centerpiece was a colorful orange and green plant.

President Dianne Beaver and Christy May

Francine Southwick and Marianne Mega

Teresa Noa and CG Kauffman

Gerri Klemm, Dianne Beaver, CJ Danna and Wendy Walker

(Back) Terry Lough, Veronica Foster,(Front) Karen Pariser and Patty Rohrer

Adrienne Seymour, Carol Hoernle and Renee Stevens

Ann England, Jill McKinlay and Martha Smith

The centerpieces included smaller flower and green candle holders.

Christy May and Bill Waddill

The Gardens in Paradise luncheon took place on March 16.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was almost paradise at the Sarasota Garden Club, the garden gateway to the bay.

Bill Waddill, the managing director of The Bay redevelopment project, said without the Sarasota Garden Club, the project wouldn't be able to happen.

"The garden club is right at the front of the project," said Waddill. "It's going to become the centerpiece of an enlivened and enhanced historic section of the bayfront."

Waddill and about one hundred others gathered at the Sarasota Garden Club for lunch on March 16, pausing in their Gardens of Paradise tour. The tour, which includes six homes and the garden club itself, took attendees around to sample to the way people in southwest Florida make their gardens beautiful. 

