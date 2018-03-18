 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota Garden Club members Debra Kealkahn, Jackie Cutrone, Karen Pariser and event chairwoman Randi Broida

Sarasota Garden Club celebrates five years of Gardens in Paradise

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Sarasota Garden Club members Debra Kealkahn, Jackie Cutrone, Karen Pariser and event chairwoman Randi Broida

Buy this Photo
Katrina and Charlotte Breen explore a garden on Datura Street.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Katrina and Charlotte Breen explore a garden on Datura Street.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Garden Club members Kay Weber, Susan Kershaw and Carol O'Conner

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Sarasota Garden Club members Kay Weber, Susan Kershaw and Carol O'Conner

Buy this Photo
Irene McCarthy and Jane Smith answer questions visitors have about a garden on Clematis Street.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Irene McCarthy and Jane Smith answer questions visitors have about a garden on Clematis Street.

Buy this Photo
Karen Pariser's garden features 75-year-old elephant ear plants.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Karen Pariser's garden features 75-year-old elephant ear plants.

Buy this Photo
Karen Pariser opened her private garden to the public for the Gardens in Paradise Tour.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Karen Pariser opened her private garden to the public for the Gardens in Paradise Tour.

Buy this Photo
Karen Pariser informs visitors about her garden's native Florida plants.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Karen Pariser informs visitors about her garden's native Florida plants.

Buy this Photo
Andye Healy and Deborah Kostroun

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Andye Healy and Deborah Kostroun

Buy this Photo
An epiphyte, also known as an air plant, grows in the garden of a home on Hibiscus Street.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

An epiphyte, also known as an air plant, grows in the garden of a home on Hibiscus Street.

Buy this Photo
A rare traveler palm in a Hibiscus Street garden.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

A rare traveler palm in a Hibiscus Street garden.

Buy this Photo
Melissa Littlewood, Jay Price and Andy Knisley explore a Hibiscus Street garden.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Melissa Littlewood, Jay Price and Andy Knisley explore a Hibiscus Street garden.

Buy this Photo
Jay Price, Leslie Juron, Melissa Littlewood and Andy Knisley

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Jay Price, Leslie Juron, Melissa Littlewood and Andy Knisley

Buy this Photo
Garden owner Cindy Slaalien underneath an arbor cascading with pinkish coral trumpet vine.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Garden owner Cindy Slaalien underneath an arbor cascading with pinkish coral trumpet vine.

Buy this Photo
A statue and flowers greet visitors of Cindy Slaalien's garden.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

A statue and flowers greet visitors of Cindy Slaalien's garden.

Buy this Photo
The garden of Cindy Slaalien features a park-like setting.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

The garden of Cindy Slaalien features a park-like setting.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Huckaby of Birds of Paradise Sanctuary and Rescue introduces visitors to Acquiel, a Moluccan cockatoo.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Debbie Huckaby of Birds of Paradise Sanctuary and Rescue introduces visitors to Acquiel, a Moluccan cockatoo.

Buy this Photo
Acquiel, a Moluccan cockatoo from Birds of Paradise Sanctuary and Rescue, says hello to visitors at a garden on Hibiscus Street.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Acquiel, a Moluccan cockatoo from Birds of Paradise Sanctuary and Rescue, says hello to visitors at a garden on Hibiscus Street.

Buy this Photo
Visitors take in a view of the Sarasota Bay at a Hillview Drive garden.

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Visitors take in a view of the Sarasota Bay at a Hillview Drive garden.

Buy this Photo
Marlene and Teresa Wells with Claire Heffernan

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Marlene and Teresa Wells with Claire Heffernan

Buy this Photo
Garden owner Joe Angeleri with his dog Shelby

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Garden owner Joe Angeleri with his dog Shelby

Buy this Photo
Share
Visitors took part in a garden-gazing tour through six private gardens on March 17.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Six private gardens opened their gates to visitors on March 17 as part of the Sarasota Garden Club’s annual Gardens in Paradise Tour. Garden enthusiasts took a self-guided tour of gardens in homes located along flower-named streets of the West of Trail neighborhood. The gardens featured a spectrum of horticultural diversity with gardens growing native Florida species, tropical plants, succulents and other plant varieties.

“We like to take the tour all over Sarasota and we never brought the tour to this neighborhood,” said Jackie Cutrone, a Sarasota Garden Club volunteer.  “We were pleasantly surprised to see how many unique and well thought out gardens there were.”

The tour raises money for scholarships, as well as conservation efforts and civic beautification programs.

Related Stories

Advertisement