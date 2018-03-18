Sarasota Garden Club celebrates five years of Gardens in Paradise

Six private gardens opened their gates to visitors on March 17 as part of the Sarasota Garden Club’s annual Gardens in Paradise Tour. Garden enthusiasts took a self-guided tour of gardens in homes located along flower-named streets of the West of Trail neighborhood. The gardens featured a spectrum of horticultural diversity with gardens growing native Florida species, tropical plants, succulents and other plant varieties.

“We like to take the tour all over Sarasota and we never brought the tour to this neighborhood,” said Jackie Cutrone, a Sarasota Garden Club volunteer. “We were pleasantly surprised to see how many unique and well thought out gardens there were.”

The tour raises money for scholarships, as well as conservation efforts and civic beautification programs.