Gen. Jarvis Lynch and Tom Roadley

Sarasota Marines celebrate corps' 242nd birthday

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 |

Ben Knisely and Tom Smith

Retired and active duty marines gathered at Marina Jacks on Nov. 10 to commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the Marine Corps.

Ray Drop and Bob Brose

Ted Smith, Eric Dunn, John Floto and Tom Meyers

Vickie Yanics, Tom Smith and Kim Miller

Dick Hendrie and Stu White

Elliot Metcalfe, Lou Mikes and Jim Dirman

Joe Loewy and Steve Platt

What started as 14 Marines meeting to celebrate their branch's anniversary has grown to over 200 people.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

What began as a phone call has grown into a beloved tradition for Sarasota's Marines. 

Retired and active duty servicemen and women gathered at Marina Jacks on Nov. 10 to celebrate the anniversary of the Corps. 

It began in 2002 when a local Marine called another 

"And that marine called another marine and that marine called another marine," event organizer Tom Smith said. 

Fourteen Marines gathered at Marina Jacks to commemorate the anniversary. 

Fifteen years later, the event has outgrown its humble beginnings.

"It's grown to a group of 200," Smith said. "This event has grown into a remarkable cross section of our beloved Marine Corps."

