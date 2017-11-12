Sarasota Marines celebrate corps' 242nd birthday

What began as a phone call has grown into a beloved tradition for Sarasota's Marines.

Retired and active duty servicemen and women gathered at Marina Jacks on Nov. 10 to celebrate the anniversary of the Corps.

It began in 2002 when a local Marine called another

"And that marine called another marine and that marine called another marine," event organizer Tom Smith said.

Fourteen Marines gathered at Marina Jacks to commemorate the anniversary.

Fifteen years later, the event has outgrown its humble beginnings.

"It's grown to a group of 200," Smith said. "This event has grown into a remarkable cross section of our beloved Marine Corps."