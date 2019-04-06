 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Susann Chalhub and Stacy Prouty

Sarasota Film Festival opening night gets the party started

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Susann Chalhub and Stacy Prouty

Buy this Photo
The pool of The Sarasota Modern hotel was decorated with SFF balloons and colorful lighting.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The pool of The Sarasota Modern hotel was decorated with SFF balloons and colorful lighting.

Buy this Photo
Gail and Jerrold Kamensky

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Gail and Jerrold Kamensky

Buy this Photo
Amy Tuten, Mary and Charlie Cusimano and Carol Bourbeau

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Amy Tuten, Mary and Charlie Cusimano and Carol Bourbeau

Buy this Photo
Dianne and Hal Brin

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Dianne and Hal Brin

Buy this Photo
The table at the far end of the party features everything a sweet tooth dreams of.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The table at the far end of the party features everything a sweet tooth dreams of.

Buy this Photo
Brian and Matt Craft

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Brian and Matt Craft

Buy this Photo
A fire-eater entertains guests near the entrance to the party.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

A fire-eater entertains guests near the entrance to the party.

Buy this Photo
A fire-eater entertains guests near the entrance to the party.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

A fire-eater entertains guests near the entrance to the party.

Buy this Photo
C.K. Mallick and Debra Kaye

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

C.K. Mallick and Debra Kaye

Buy this Photo
Sadie Rogers, Matt De caro, Susie Brown and Bob Thill

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Sadie Rogers, Matt De caro, Susie Brown and Bob Thill

Buy this Photo
Dawn Williams Boyd, Iyabo Boyd and Nellie Killian

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Dawn Williams Boyd, Iyabo Boyd and Nellie Killian

Buy this Photo
Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Buy this Photo
Laura Bell Adams, Mikko Royce, Jodi Schwarzenbach, Michelle Teeter and Sande Caplin

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Laura Bell Adams, Mikko Royce, Jodi Schwarzenbach, Michelle Teeter and Sande Caplin

Buy this Photo
Teresa Jones and Karen Johnson

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Teresa Jones and Karen Johnson

Buy this Photo
Mermaids lounge poolside.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Mermaids lounge poolside.

Buy this Photo
Share
After watching the opening night film, guests enjoyed an after party April 6 at The Sarasota Modern.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasota Film Festival 2019 kicked off April 6 with a documentary that, as one audience member put it, made viewers “think about what makes good journalism.”

Award-winning Israeli filmmaker Avi Belkin’s film “Mike Wallace is Here” served as the opening night film at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium — a film that follows the more than 50-year-long broadcast journalism career of “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace and the struggles he dealt with off camera. 

After the screening, guests headed to the Rosemary District's newest nightlife spot (that's actually a hotel), The Sarasota Modern, for a poolside party. Eventgoers sipped on cocktails, munched on hors d'oeuvres — and a whole table of solely doughnuts — and enjoyed live music and other performances. The most notable sources of entertainment were the dancing fire-eater and two lounging mermaids that welcomed guests as they walked in. 

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement