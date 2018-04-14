 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Michael and Maria Finazzo with Laura Kunberger and David Millie

Sarasota Film Festival celebrates opening night

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Michael and Maria Finazzo with Laura Kunberger and David Millie

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Buy this Photo
Sally Rowe and Regina Sobel

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Sally Rowe and Regina Sobel

Buy this Photo
Larry DeRosa and Saundra Sage

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Larry DeRosa and Saundra Sage

Buy this Photo
Lisa Sobota, Deanie Bergbreiter and Krista Lohr

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Lisa Sobota, Deanie Bergbreiter and Krista Lohr

Buy this Photo
Shawn Greenspan, Bernadette and Peter Calamaras and Cookie Bloom

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Shawn Greenspan, Bernadette and Peter Calamaras and Cookie Bloom

Buy this Photo
Roseanne Avella-Pérez and Melissa Avella

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Roseanne Avella-Pérez and Melissa Avella

Buy this Photo
Megan Baers, Rebekah and Shock Johnson, Tim Schalch, Kat Garcia and Matt Sell

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Megan Baers, Rebekah and Shock Johnson, Tim Schalch, Kat Garcia and Matt Sell

Buy this Photo
Naida Joanines and Nicole Esqueda

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Naida Joanines and Nicole Esqueda

Buy this Photo
Erin Hurter, Ray Collins, Karen Cadou and Sharon Litchfield

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Erin Hurter, Ray Collins, Karen Cadou and Sharon Litchfield

Buy this Photo
Michelle and Jerry Chambless, David Weires and Samantha Gholar

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Michelle and Jerry Chambless, David Weires and Samantha Gholar

Buy this Photo
Mike Martin, Nancy Ray, Rikki Miller, Wyatt Kostygan, Evan Sigmund, Britt Mattie, Phoebe Ray and Jacob Ogles

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Mike Martin, Nancy Ray, Rikki Miller, Wyatt Kostygan, Evan Sigmund, Britt Mattie, Phoebe Ray and Jacob Ogles

Buy this Photo
Bob Giovanelli with Joyce and Steve Platek

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Bob Giovanelli with Joyce and Steve Platek

Buy this Photo
The Seratones were among several live music acts to entertain guests.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

The Seratones were among several live music acts to entertain guests.

Buy this Photo
Kihresha Redmond and Lydia Baxter

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Kihresha Redmond and Lydia Baxter

Buy this Photo
Megan Sicks, Alyssa Holcomb and Caley Fagerstrom

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Megan Sicks, Alyssa Holcomb and Caley Fagerstrom

Buy this Photo
Visual artist Greg Ferris created this piece with spray paint and acrylic over a span of two hours during the event.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Visual artist Greg Ferris created this piece with spray paint and acrylic over a span of two hours during the event.

Buy this Photo
R&B/soul singer Tangina Stone entertained guests.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

R&B/soul singer Tangina Stone entertained guests.

Buy this Photo
Artist Theresa Gray of Taos, New Mexico created artwork with graphite stick, eraser and house paint on plywood while bands performed.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Artist Theresa Gray of Taos, New Mexico created artwork with graphite stick, eraser and house paint on plywood while bands performed.

Buy this Photo
The SarasotaOUT team and friends enjoy their media sponsor tent.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

The SarasotaOUT team and friends enjoy their media sponsor tent.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 20th anniversary Sarasota Film Festival kicked off April 13 with a block party along Pineapple Avenue between Sarasota Opera House and Five Points Park.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Pineapple Avenue was hopping April 13 to kick off the 20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival.

After a screening of the opening night film “Class Rank” by Eric Stoltz, guests enjoyed beer, cocktails, Korean BBQ and more while listening to several national live music acts.

Two artists set up shop on each end of the stage to create live artwork during the festivities.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement