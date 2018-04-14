Sarasota Film Festival celebrates opening night

The 20th anniversary Sarasota Film Festival kicked off April 13 with a block party along Pineapple Avenue between Sarasota Opera House and Five Points Park.
Pineapple Avenue was hopping April 13 to kick off the 20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival.
After a screening of the opening night film “Class Rank” by Eric Stoltz, guests enjoyed beer, cocktails, Korean BBQ and more while listening to several national live music acts.
Two artists set up shop on each end of the stage to create live artwork during the festivities.