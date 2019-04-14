 Skip to main content
Dilip and Dominique Varma with Nat Colletta and Lynne Partington

Sarasota Film Festival 2019 closes with roaring party

Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019 |

Dilip and Dominique Varma with Nat Colletta and Lynne Partington

Jodi and Todd Schwarzenbach

Jodi and Todd Schwarzenbach

The Nancy Pastore Quartet performs for guests.

The Nancy Pastore Quartet performs for guests.

Val Jurin and Megan Lindsey

Val Jurin and Megan Lindsey

Eddie Ward parked his pink limo (for his business Eddie's Pink Limousine) outside the party.

Eddie Ward parked his pink limo (for his business Eddie's Pink Limousine) outside the party.

Ben Stratton and Danielle Ferrantino

Ben Stratton and Danielle Ferrantino

Thorin Lindsey, Cameron Hall and Megan Lindsey

Thorin Lindsey, Cameron Hall and Megan Lindsey

Angela and Javier Merino

Angela and Javier Merino

Angie Jula, Teresa Indorato, Jennifer Jula and Philippa Thompson

Angie Jula, Teresa Indorato, Jennifer Jula and Philippa Thompson

Diane Lane and Don Lang

Diane Lane and Don Lang

Tori and Renee Silva

Tori and Renee Silva

An aerialist pours champagne for guests.

An aerialist pours champagne for guests.

Event employees were dressed in their best roaring ‘20s garb.

Event employees were dressed in their best roaring ‘20s garb.

Deirdre and Tony Chioccarelli

Deirdre and Tony Chioccarelli

Dianne and Hal Brin

Dianne and Hal Brin

Guests watched the movie "Phil," learned this year's award winners and then partied at Sage April 13.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasota Film Festival 2019 closed April 13 with actor Greg Kinnear’s directorial debut film, “Phil,” at Sarasota Opera House.

Prior to the film during the 2019 festival awards ceremony, Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner received the SFF Icon Award, and Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Anne Heche was honored with the SFF Career Tribute Award.

After the film, a dark comedy directed by and starring Kinnear as a man struggling to discover the true meaning of “having it all,” guests headed over to Sage for a party spanning four stories.

Guests sipped cocktails, mingled and enjoyed live music by the Nancy Pastore Quartet .

