Sarasota Film Festival 2019 closes with roaring party

Sarasota Film Festival 2019 closed April 13 with actor Greg Kinnear’s directorial debut film, “Phil,” at Sarasota Opera House.

Prior to the film during the 2019 festival awards ceremony, Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner received the SFF Icon Award, and Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Anne Heche was honored with the SFF Career Tribute Award.

After the film, a dark comedy directed by and starring Kinnear as a man struggling to discover the true meaning of “having it all,” guests headed over to Sage for a party spanning four stories.

Guests sipped cocktails, mingled and enjoyed live music by the Nancy Pastore Quartet .