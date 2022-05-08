Sarasota festival brings the blues and barbecue

The weekend festival started May 6.
Blues fans took to the Sarasota Fairgrounds for a relaxing weekend of music and food.
The Sarasota Blues & BBQ festival took over the fairgrounds from May 6-8 and featured a number of music acts jamming for the crowd. Guests picked up all sorts of barbecue and drinks and listened to the show.
