Doug Deming sings out to the crowd.

Sarasota festival brings the blues and barbecue

Sunday, May 8, 2022 |

Atlas the dog and Dawn Wash

Guests relaxed in the sun and shade and listen to music.

Harry and Diane Katz

Guests picked up all sorts of food.

Members of the Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones play to the crowd.

Pant Steck and Cheril Miller

Jean Callihan plays with Maximus

Jean Callihan plays with Maximus

Zackery Pomerlau plays the drums.

Sadie and Arabella Turner

The weekend festival started May 6.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Blues fans took to the Sarasota Fairgrounds for a relaxing weekend of music and food.

The Sarasota Blues & BBQ festival took over the fairgrounds from May 6-8 and featured a number of music acts jamming for the crowd. Guests picked up all sorts of barbecue and drinks and listened to the show. 

