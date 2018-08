A tidal wave of peace, love and tie-dye took over the Sarasota Farmers Market on Aug. 11 for the Second Annual Woodstock revival. A rainy morning didn't stop the sound and spirit the Woodstock Music & Art Fair of 1969 to permeate downtown Sarasota.

The event featured live music by Paisley Craze, a “Best Dressed Hippie” costume contest and vintage Volkswagens on display.