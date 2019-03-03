 Skip to main content
Carol Cohen and Barb Standich

Sarasota Farmers Market boogies down Lemon Avenue

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Carol Cohen and Barb Standich

Chrystal Brown and Fa Arno

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019

Chrystal Brown and Fa Arno

Mary Harper, Chrystal Brown, Fa Arno and Johnny Arno

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Mary Harper, Chrystal Brown, Fa Arno and Johnny Arno

Diane and Peter Burkard

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Diane and Peter Burkard

Fran Vitiello, Donna Griffin and Denise Flynn

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Fran Vitiello, Donna Griffin and Denise Flynn

Cindi Rogers and Jamie Rogers

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Cindi Rogers and Jamie Rogers

Kim Schmeits and Nubia McLean

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Kim Schmeits and Nubia McLean

Event-goers lined up to get food from vendors in the market.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Event-goers lined up to get food from vendors in the market.

Nicole Coudal and Brendan Coudal from mydeliciousblog,com

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Nicole Coudal and Brendan Coudal from mydeliciousblog,com

Fresh vegetables were served in the buffet line.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Fresh vegetables were served in the buffet line.

Len Goldberg and Maureen Gebhardt

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Len Goldberg and Maureen Gebhardt

After all of the veggies and produce from the vendors in the market, attendees got to sample from the dessert table.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

After all of the veggies and produce from the vendors in the market, attendees got to sample from the dessert table.

Valerin Emery and Bob Gouge from Tamale Mundo

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Valerin Emery and Bob Gouge from Tamale Mundo

The "Taste of the Market — Sunday Night Fever" raised money for the market.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

If you wanted to get tickets to "Taste of the Market — Sunday Night Fever," you should have gotten them in advance. 

The Sarasota Farmers Market sold out their second annual fundraiser on March 3, which means 250 people attended the event. 

Event-goers were given tokens to grab food from a buffet line, sampling different vendors in the weekly farmers market. Dishes ranged from tamales to barbecue to steamed broccoli and salad. 

Some of the attendees got pretty into the theme, rocking 1970s garb and striking a disco pose. Others were happy to just grab a local IPA and eat the sampling of foods given out.  

