Sarasota Farmers Market boogies down Lemon Avenue

If you wanted to get tickets to "Taste of the Market — Sunday Night Fever," you should have gotten them in advance.

The Sarasota Farmers Market sold out their second annual fundraiser on March 3, which means 250 people attended the event.

Event-goers were given tokens to grab food from a buffet line, sampling different vendors in the weekly farmers market. Dishes ranged from tamales to barbecue to steamed broccoli and salad.

Some of the attendees got pretty into the theme, rocking 1970s garb and striking a disco pose. Others were happy to just grab a local IPA and eat the sampling of foods given out.