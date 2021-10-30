Sarasota dogs compete for best Halloween costume

Sarasota Farmers Market visitors had a welcome sight on Halloween weekend— a merry band of costumed dogs and their owners marching through downtown for the 13th annual Dog-A-Ween Costume Contest on Oct. 30.

The event, organized by Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, featured more than 70 people and pets parading from Lemon Avenue and First Street to Paul Thorpe Park.

Mayor Hagen Brody and representatives from Patricks 1481 and Animal Medical Clinic at Rosemary judged the competition.

A dog named Winston won for his spaghetti costume.