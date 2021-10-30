 Skip to main content
Kim Couts and Andi, the rock star

Sarasota dogs compete for best Halloween costume

Kim Couts and Andi, the rock star

Bentley was a police officer dog.

Bentley was a police officer dog.

Moose races with his owner, Nicole Palmer.

Moose races with his owner, Nicole Palmer.

Winston won the competition with his spaghetti and meatballs costume.

Winston won the competition with his spaghetti and meatballs costume.

Kathy Donohue has her dog, Ruby, do a trick.

Kathy Donohue has her dog, Ruby, do a trick.

Mia dresses like a skunk.

Mia dresses like a skunk.

Julie McCollum, Crystal Fox, Tito the dog, Michael McCollum and Laura McCollum

Julie McCollum, Crystal Fox, Tito the dog, Michael McCollum and Laura McCollum

Gracie was the Red Queen.

Gracie was the Red Queen.

Rudy plays wtih Gnocchi.

Rudy plays wtih Gnocchi.

Eddie and Cass Smith hold up Ollie, the shark.

Eddie and Cass Smith hold up Ollie, the shark.

Morgan Clifford holds up Daisy.

Morgan Clifford holds up Daisy.

Kelly Sivyer and Zach Tutterow hold Pearl in her sweater.

Kelly Sivyer and Zach Tutterow hold Pearl in her sweater.

Shannon Spring and Mayor Puppy Pants were an Unconditional Surrender duo.

Shannon Spring and Mayor Puppy Pants were an Unconditional Surrender duo.

Mayor Hagen Brody judges the dogs.

Mayor Hagen Brody judges the dogs.

Bromley the dog went as Elvis.

Bromley the dog went as Elvis.

Princess Haven and Queen Hero

Princess Haven and Queen Hero

Sherlock Bobo walks with his owner.

Sherlock Bobo walks with his owner.

Elle was an excited princess.

Elle was an excited princess.

Tito the dog

Tito the dog

Izzy and Calusa were just married.

Izzy and Calusa were just married.

Chelsea Jack and Regi Bastian carry their dog Piko to the front.

Chelsea Jack and Regi Bastian carry their dog Piko to the front.

Eric and Stephanie Itkin bring Melo the Riddler.

Eric and Stephanie Itkin bring Melo the Riddler.

Sugi the bat dog

Sugi the bat dog

Bella the bad dog

Bella the bad dog

Izzy the bad dog

Izzy the bad dog

Dakota was a dragonfly

Dakota was a dragonfly

King Cooper

King Cooper

Zeek brings beer to the contest.

Zeek brings beer to the contest.

Onyx went as a pumpkin.

Onyx went as a pumpkin.

Zuri was a nervous Chucky.

Zuri was a nervous Chucky.

Bobo and Bentley wait for the results.

Bobo and Bentley wait for the results.

Cora Rohrs rolls her dog Delta to the front.

Cora Rohrs rolls her dog Delta to the front.

Andi chills as a rock star.

Andi chills as a rock star.

Bromley rolls up as Elvis.

Bromley rolls up as Elvis.

Chopper was a tough prison dog.

Chopper was a tough prison dog.

The annual Sarasota Dog-A-Ween contest included more than 70 contestants.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota Farmers Market visitors had a welcome sight on Halloween weekend— a merry band of costumed dogs and their owners marching through downtown for the 13th annual Dog-A-Ween Costume Contest on Oct. 30.

The event, organized by Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association, featured more than 70 people and pets parading from Lemon Avenue and First Street to Paul Thorpe Park. 

Mayor Hagen Brody and representatives from Patricks 1481 and Animal Medical Clinic at Rosemary judged the competition.

A dog named Winston won for his spaghetti costume. 

