The Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival served up the perfect weekend dish for seafood and music enthusiasts.

The festival opened at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at JD Hamel Park and ran through Sunday, Jan. 19. The sixth annual festival included live music from bands such as Fleetwood Max and Dr. Dave Band as well as seafood from booths including Hammerheads, Florida Fine Fish and Person's Cajun Food.