 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Krista Lohr, Izetta Fields, Shirley Shaw and Sharon Folta of Sarasota Women of Action

Sarasota Democrats welcome Congressman Joaquin Castro

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Krista Lohr, Izetta Fields, Shirley Shaw and Sharon Folta of Sarasota Women of Action

Buy this Photo
Evelyn White, Helen James, Regina Jenkins and Dr. Gloria Armstrong of Sarasota Women of Action

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Evelyn White, Helen James, Regina Jenkins and Dr. Gloria Armstrong of Sarasota Women of Action

Buy this Photo
Event volunteers Claire Ellis, Meredith Ellis and Britton Stevens

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Event volunteers Claire Ellis, Meredith Ellis and Britton Stevens

Buy this Photo
David and Sharon Winkler

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

David and Sharon Winkler

Buy this Photo
Nancy McCauley, Jane Cohen, Penny Sijatz and Wesley Beggs of the Democratic Women's Club of Sarasota County

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Nancy McCauley, Jane Cohen, Penny Sijatz and Wesley Beggs of the Democratic Women's Club of Sarasota County

Buy this Photo
Savina Koda and Ali Roland

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Savina Koda and Ali Roland

Buy this Photo
Sarah Tate, Andy Maass and Alice Blueglass

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Sarah Tate, Andy Maass and Alice Blueglass

Buy this Photo
Roberta and Allen Morton

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Roberta and Allen Morton

Buy this Photo
Carol Rescigno, Former Mayor of the City of Sarasota Suzan Atwell, Jeff Sebeika, Charlie Husking and Susan McLeod

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

Carol Rescigno, Former Mayor of the City of Sarasota Suzan Atwell, Jeff Sebeika, Charlie Husking and Susan McLeod

Buy this Photo
George Thurlow with Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 |

George Thurlow with Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie

Buy this Photo
Share
A wave of blue took over the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota during the Kennedy King Dinner.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

About 600 members of the Sarasota County Democratic Party converged at the annual Kennedy King Dinner, the party’s largest fundraising event of the year. U.S. Congressman  Joaquin Castro, a Democrat who has served Texas's 20th congressional district since 2013, was this year’s keynote speaker.

“We always try to bring in a political insider and a Democratic rising political star,” SCDP Chairwoman JoAnne DeVries said. “It was a sold-out event filled with energized Democrats and we were delighted that Congressman Joaquin Castro accepted our invitation.”

Related Stories

Advertisement