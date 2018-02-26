Sarasota Democrats welcome Congressman Joaquin Castro

A wave of blue took over the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota during the Kennedy King Dinner.
About 600 members of the Sarasota County Democratic Party converged at the annual Kennedy King Dinner, the party’s largest fundraising event of the year. U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Democrat who has served Texas's 20th congressional district since 2013, was this year’s keynote speaker.
“We always try to bring in a political insider and a Democratic rising political star,” SCDP Chairwoman JoAnne DeVries said. “It was a sold-out event filled with energized Democrats and we were delighted that Congressman Joaquin Castro accepted our invitation.”