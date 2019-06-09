Sarasota Crew brings home three medals from national championships

While the Sarasota Crew didn't take a national title away from the USRowing Youth National Championships June 6-9 at Nathan Benderson Park, the team continued to prove it belongs with the elite programs in the nation.

The Crew landed three teams in Sunday's finals round and picked up three medals.

The Men's Lightweight 8+ team and the Men's 8+ team both earned silver medals while the Women's 8+ Lightweight team won the bronze.

All three teams return many of their rowers and should be an even greater factor next year.

"I trust the guys will pull better next year," said Arlie Haire, who moves to college rowing next season after rowing for the Men's 8+ team. "We had five different guys this season and we've really only been rowing together two months."

Owen Corr, who will return to the Men's 8+ team, said it was disappointing since Sarasota won the national title in the class last year. "It's obviously disappointing, but I'm proud of my boat," he said.

Alexander Degrado also returns. "It was a little hard, but we gave everything we had," he said. "I expect us to bring home the trophy next year."

The Sarasota Crew's Women's 8+ Lightweight team had its best finish ever.

"We were really happy because we've been working hard, said Isabella Gomez. "Hopefully we can come back stronger."