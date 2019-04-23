Sarasota County schools strive toward success

Every one of the students honored at the Education Foundation of Sarasota County's Strive Awards has overcome some sort of adversity to earn their high school diploma.

Students from all seven high schools in Sarasota County were honored at the Strive Awards at Michael's On East on April 23. This year was the first in which all of the schools in Sarasota County were honored at the ceremony.

Seniors were honored with scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, as juniors who still will be attending high school next year will be able to to take part in a mentorship program.

Junior students who received honors from Booker High School: Danna Garcia, Quinton Gordon, Antony Ricardo-Mendez, Marquavious Simmons and Tiffany Wiseman

Senior students who received scholarships from Booker High School: Anthony Albrecht, Carlos Daniel Areta, Carmen Leal, Nikki Marceus and Dakarai River

Juniors honored from North Port High School: Shaminelly Castro Serrano, Chaz Haywood, Rae Inting, Janiyah Platt and Andrienne Spooner

Seniors given scholarships from North Port: Karissa Bolden, Stephanie Clarke, Sadie Hineline, Danielle Mislosky and Robert Washington III

Junior honored from Pine View School: Matthew McCool

Seniors given scholarships from Pine View School: Benjamin Casey, Genevieve Dilan, Jade Goyettem Martin Pelaez and Rocco Vidaurre

Juniors honored from Riverview High School: Anton Foz-Brockmeyer, Levi Goodman, Ryan Hicks, Nikolas Mikluscak and Katrina Slade

Seniors given scholarships from Riverview High School: Reyna Garcia, Clarissa Miller, Delaney Recupero, Kal Villanueva and Tera'nesha Ly'desha Willis

Juniors honored from Sarasota High School: Aleacia Anges, Kaitlynn Carocci, Chancey Freeman, Sara Malickson and Toby Nunn

Seniors given scholarships from Sarasota High School: Adriana Bowen, Kailei Griffin, Luke-Jacob Johnson, Zoey Miller and Gladis Rosende

Juniors honored from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jose Bravo and Rudy Olalde

Seniors given scholarships from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jacob Bothast, Trey Green, Kiara Johnson, Chad Pool and Adam Shick

Juniors honored from Venice High School: Kattelynn Alcantara, Romina Angeles-Lopez, Alexis Cararo, Serenity Hunter and Ashley McMahon

Seniors given scholarships from Venice High School: Leonardo Faro, Haylee Moore, James Napier and Kileigh Rice