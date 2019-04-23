 Skip to main content
Event Chair Kent Hayes and Board Member Anne Rollings

Sarasota County schools strive toward success

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019

Event Chair Kent Hayes and Board Member Anne Rollings

The colorful balloons marked the seating areas for each school.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

The colorful balloons marked the seating areas for each school.

The Strive Awards took place on April 23.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

The Strive Awards took place on April 23.

There were mini packs of tissues laid on on the tables in case the award ceremony got emotional.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

There were mini packs of tissues laid on on the tables in case the award ceremony got emotional.

Alicia Crowell and Clarissa Miller

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Alicia Crowell and Clarissa Miller

Jamie Scala, Ashley McMahon and Donald Scala.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Jamie Scala, Ashley McMahon and Donald Scala.

Adam Shick, Chad Pool, Trey Green and Jacob Bothast

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Adam Shick, Chad Pool, Trey Green and Jacob Bothast

Sean and Debbi Green

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Sean and Debbi Green

Carolyn Johnson and Isabel Norton

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Carolyn Johnson and Isabel Norton

Tom Koski, Sherry Koski and Chris Jones

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Tom Koski, Sherry Koski and Chris Jones

Bob Perkins and Peni Riedinger

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Bob Perkins and Peni Riedinger

Elaine Crouse and Ollie Johnson

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Elaine Crouse and Ollie Johnson

Alan Milbauer, Nancy Zimmerman and Martin Zimmerman

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Alan Milbauer, Nancy Zimmerman and Martin Zimmerman

Casey Chasteen, Lauren Taylor, Adria Kayser and Ryan Chase

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Casey Chasteen, Lauren Taylor, Adria Kayser and Ryan Chase

School board member Caroline Zucker and David Jones

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

School board member Caroline Zucker and David Jones

All of the juniors gathered around the stage as they were honored with their Strive Awards.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

All of the juniors gathered around the stage as they were honored with their Strive Awards.

Kiara Johnson accepts her check from Jack Turgeon.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Kiara Johnson accepts her check from Jack Turgeon.

Josh Bothast was given $5,000 as the Suncoast Polytechnical High School Striver.

Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 |

Josh Bothast was given $5,000 as the Suncoast Polytechnical High School Striver.

Education Foundation of Sarasota County presented the Strive Awards on April 23
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Every one of the students honored at the Education Foundation of Sarasota County's Strive Awards has overcome some sort of adversity to earn their high school diploma. 

Students from all seven high schools in Sarasota County were honored at the Strive Awards at Michael's On East on April 23. This year was the first in which all of the schools in Sarasota County were honored at the ceremony. 

Seniors were honored with scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, as juniors who still will be attending high school next year will be able to to take part in a mentorship program. 

Junior students who received honors from Booker High School: Danna Garcia, Quinton Gordon, Antony Ricardo-Mendez, Marquavious Simmons and Tiffany Wiseman 

Senior students who received scholarships from Booker High School: Anthony Albrecht, Carlos Daniel Areta, Carmen Leal, Nikki Marceus and Dakarai River 

Juniors honored from North Port High School: Shaminelly Castro Serrano, Chaz Haywood, Rae Inting, Janiyah Platt and Andrienne Spooner

Seniors given scholarships from North Port: Karissa Bolden, Stephanie Clarke, Sadie Hineline, Danielle Mislosky and Robert Washington III

Junior honored from Pine View School: Matthew McCool

Seniors given scholarships from Pine View School: Benjamin Casey, Genevieve Dilan, Jade Goyettem Martin Pelaez and Rocco Vidaurre

Juniors honored from Riverview High School: Anton Foz-Brockmeyer, Levi Goodman, Ryan Hicks, Nikolas Mikluscak and Katrina Slade

Seniors given scholarships from Riverview High School: Reyna Garcia, Clarissa Miller, Delaney Recupero, Kal Villanueva and Tera'nesha Ly'desha Willis

Juniors honored from Sarasota High School: Aleacia Anges, Kaitlynn Carocci, Chancey Freeman, Sara Malickson and Toby Nunn

Seniors given scholarships from Sarasota High School: Adriana Bowen, Kailei Griffin, Luke-Jacob Johnson, Zoey Miller and Gladis Rosende 

Juniors honored from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jose Bravo and Rudy Olalde

Seniors given scholarships from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jacob Bothast, Trey Green, Kiara Johnson, Chad Pool and Adam Shick

Juniors honored from Venice High School: Kattelynn Alcantara, Romina Angeles-Lopez, Alexis Cararo, Serenity Hunter and Ashley McMahon

Seniors given scholarships from Venice High School: Leonardo Faro, Haylee Moore, James Napier and Kileigh Rice

