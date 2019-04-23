Sarasota County schools strive toward success

Education Foundation of Sarasota County presented the Strive Awards on April 23
Every one of the students honored at the Education Foundation of Sarasota County's Strive Awards has overcome some sort of adversity to earn their high school diploma.
Students from all seven high schools in Sarasota County were honored at the Strive Awards at Michael's On East on April 23. This year was the first in which all of the schools in Sarasota County were honored at the ceremony.
Seniors were honored with scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $5,000, as juniors who still will be attending high school next year will be able to to take part in a mentorship program.
Junior students who received honors from Booker High School: Danna Garcia, Quinton Gordon, Antony Ricardo-Mendez, Marquavious Simmons and Tiffany Wiseman
Senior students who received scholarships from Booker High School: Anthony Albrecht, Carlos Daniel Areta, Carmen Leal, Nikki Marceus and Dakarai River
Juniors honored from North Port High School: Shaminelly Castro Serrano, Chaz Haywood, Rae Inting, Janiyah Platt and Andrienne Spooner
Seniors given scholarships from North Port: Karissa Bolden, Stephanie Clarke, Sadie Hineline, Danielle Mislosky and Robert Washington III
Junior honored from Pine View School: Matthew McCool
Seniors given scholarships from Pine View School: Benjamin Casey, Genevieve Dilan, Jade Goyettem Martin Pelaez and Rocco Vidaurre
Juniors honored from Riverview High School: Anton Foz-Brockmeyer, Levi Goodman, Ryan Hicks, Nikolas Mikluscak and Katrina Slade
Seniors given scholarships from Riverview High School: Reyna Garcia, Clarissa Miller, Delaney Recupero, Kal Villanueva and Tera'nesha Ly'desha Willis
Juniors honored from Sarasota High School: Aleacia Anges, Kaitlynn Carocci, Chancey Freeman, Sara Malickson and Toby Nunn
Seniors given scholarships from Sarasota High School: Adriana Bowen, Kailei Griffin, Luke-Jacob Johnson, Zoey Miller and Gladis Rosende
Juniors honored from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jose Bravo and Rudy Olalde
Seniors given scholarships from Suncoast Polytechnical High School: Jacob Bothast, Trey Green, Kiara Johnson, Chad Pool and Adam Shick
Juniors honored from Venice High School: Kattelynn Alcantara, Romina Angeles-Lopez, Alexis Cararo, Serenity Hunter and Ashley McMahon
Seniors given scholarships from Venice High School: Leonardo Faro, Haylee Moore, James Napier and Kileigh Rice