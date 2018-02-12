 Skip to main content
Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie and Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley

Sarasota County Schools and the Arts and Culture Alliance mingle

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell

Laura Spencer,Sonia Figaredo-Alberts and Laura Kingsley

Roberta Hamilton and Deb Lombard

Daniel Griffin and Robert Wennberg

Mary Jane and Darrell Ayers and Jim Selinski

Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden and Dan Bailey

Lee Dougherty Ross, Susan Burke and Karen Bell

Sarasota County Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education Christopher Renouf and Maria Schaedler-Luera

Brian Hersh, Karen Bell, Jennifer Mitchell and Ryan Clarke

The groups held a reception on Feb. 12 at the Sarasota Opera House.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Leaders and supporters of Sarasota County Schools and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County gathered Feb. 12 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Called an “Arts in Schools,” event, the reception brought a group together to discuss how to get citizens to the polls on March 20 to vote for the 1-Mill Referendum Renewal.

While guests enjoyed hors’ d'oeuvres and drinks, both Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley and Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden explained that the path to success is to get people to the polls. Both encouraged those present to bring, and tell, friends and families to vote.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

