Sarasota County Schools and the Arts and Culture Alliance mingle

Leaders and supporters of Sarasota County Schools and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County gathered Feb. 12 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Called an “Arts in Schools,” event, the reception brought a group together to discuss how to get citizens to the polls on March 20 to vote for the 1-Mill Referendum Renewal.

While guests enjoyed hors’ d'oeuvres and drinks, both Arts and Cultural Alliance Executive Director Jim Shirley and Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden explained that the path to success is to get people to the polls. Both encouraged those present to bring, and tell, friends and families to vote.