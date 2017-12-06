 Skip to main content
Mary Bensel, Chairwoman of the Arts Education Task Force Nancy Roucher and Executive Director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Jim Shirley

Sarasota County principals celebrate artistic achievements

Chairwoman of the Arts Education Task Force Nancy Roucher and Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer for Sarasota County Schools Laura Kingsley

Several Booker Middle School VPA theater students performed and ate lunch with eventgoers.

Jake Hartvigsen and Carol Butera

Charlie Huisking and Monica Van Buskirk

Executive Director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Jim Shirley welcomes guests.

Angela Hartvigsen and Brian Hersh

Barry Dunn and Mark Grossenbacher

Guests listen to opening remarks.

Lisa Wheatley and Rebecca Drum

Linda McDonald and Kirsten Russell

Abbey Holdway, a Booker Middle School VPA theater student, performs for guests in the lobby as they arrive.

Sarasota County School Board Members Shirley Brown and Jane Goodman

Marvin Albert and Gerri Aaron

As they entered the event, guests viewed an art exhibit presented by Embracing Our Differences and created for the World Rowing Championships by local high school students.

Roxie Jerde and Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer for Sarasota County Schools Laura Kingsley

Local leaders in education and the arts gathered Dec. 6 for the 17th Annual Principals’ Luncheon at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and The Arts Education Task Force honored Sarasota County Schools' principals for their work in arts education Dec. 6 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Arts leaders and local educators came together for the 17th Annual Principals’ Luncheon, which featured several speeches, a musical performance and Points of Pride presentation.

Upon arrival, guests viewed an art exhibit presented by Embracing Our Differences and created for the World Rowing Championships by local high school students.

After their meal, guests enjoyed a musical performance of “So Big So Small” by Booker Middle School VPA theater students.

