Sarasota County principals celebrate artistic achievements

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County and The Arts Education Task Force honored Sarasota County Schools' principals for their work in arts education Dec. 6 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Arts leaders and local educators came together for the 17th Annual Principals’ Luncheon, which featured several speeches, a musical performance and Points of Pride presentation.

Upon arrival, guests viewed an art exhibit presented by Embracing Our Differences and created for the World Rowing Championships by local high school students.

After their meal, guests enjoyed a musical performance of “So Big So Small” by Booker Middle School VPA theater students.