Sarasota County hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Sarasota County paid tribute to those fallen in the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks with a moving ceremony.

At SFCD Station #9, the morning ceremony, led by the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, started off with a flag detail followed by the national anthem sung by Shantel Norman.

The audience then heard from Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Richard Collins, Chaplain John Walker and acting Fire Chief Michael Hartley, who all spoke to the importance of remembering those who died in the attacks and those who died trying to help others.

"Think of our brothers and sisters who went up the stairwell after the first tower fell," Hartley said. "That was an act of bravery."

The ceremony continued with a moment of silence marking when the South Tower fell.

The Sarasota County Department Fire Department then received a framed canvas memorial art piece from Norman Schimmel.

The ceremony ended with chaplain John Walker delivering a benediction for the audience.