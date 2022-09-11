 Skip to main content
The Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Department Honor Guards serve as flag detail. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Sarasota County hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Jan Hamel Solomon and chaplain John Walker meet before the ceremony.

Shantel Norman sings the National Anthem.

Chaplain John Walker stands with the crowd.

Sarasota County Emergency Services director Richard Collins welcomes the audience.

Chaplain John Walker leads the invocation.

Acting Fire Chief Michael Hartley speaks on the importance of remembering 9/11.

Acting Fire Chief Michael Hartley reflects during the moment of silence.

Fire Department Lieutenant John Hill rings the bell.

Norman Schimmel presents Sarasota County Fire Department with a canvas memorial art piece.

Norman Schimmel presents Sarasota County Fire Department with a canvas memorial art piece.

Local figures paid their respects on the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota County paid tribute to those fallen in the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks with a moving ceremony.

At SFCD Station #9, the morning ceremony, led by the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office,  started off with a flag detail followed by the national anthem sung by Shantel Norman.

The audience then heard from Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Richard Collins, Chaplain John Walker and acting Fire Chief Michael Hartley, who all spoke to the importance of remembering those who died in the attacks and those who died trying to help others. 

"Think of our brothers and sisters who went up the stairwell after the first tower fell," Hartley said. "That was an act of bravery."

The ceremony continued with a moment of silence marking when the South Tower fell.

The Sarasota County Department Fire Department then received a framed canvas memorial art piece from Norman Schimmel.

The ceremony ended with chaplain John Walker delivering a benediction for the audience. 

