Sarasota County honors the victims of Sept. 11

Sarasota County partnered with the Fire Department and Sheriff's Office to host the Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the 2,997 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Fire Chief Michael Regnier detailed the 102 minutes of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack beginning at 8:46 a.m. when the first American Airlines flight hit the World Trade Center's north tower and ending at 10:28 a.m. when the north tower collapsed. A moment of silence was held at 10:03 a.m. across Sarasota County Fire Stations.

"Eighteen years have gone by but we still celebrate, we still have sorrow, we still look at what we have done and what we could do better," Regnier said. "These are all important aspects of learning from 9/11 and the things that we will never forget."

The Fire Department received as a gift a framed photograph from Norman Schimmel, who has donated several Sept. 11 tribute photographs to the Sarasota County Government. The photograph depicts a photo of the Twin Towers and One World Trade Center.

The photograph will hang in the new Apex Road fire station.