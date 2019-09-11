 Skip to main content
Fire Chief Michael Regnier rings the bell to announce the Fire Department's moment of silence.

Sarasota County honors the victims of Sept. 11

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019

Members of the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office recognize the moment of silence.

Fire Chief Michael Regnier introduces Norman Schimmel.

Members from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office listen to Fire Chief Michael Regnier's speech.

A bell toll connected the Sarasota County Fire Department's 10:03 a.m. moment of silence.

Norman Schimmel donated a framed photograph of the original World Trade Center and One World Trade Center to the Fire Department.

Dominic Mattera, 9, stands with Michael Rodrigue, James Mattera, William Costello and Dan Rankin

Norman Schimmel speaks on remembering Sept. 11.

Norman Schimmel, John Walker and Richard Collins

Johnny Moreira, Mark Colwell, John Vankit and Mark Opitz

Chaplin John Walker leads the crowd in prayer.

Lt. Bryan Rees during the moment of silence.

Sarasota County held the remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Sarasota County partnered with the Fire Department and Sheriff's Office to host the Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the 2,997 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. 

Fire Chief Michael Regnier detailed the 102 minutes of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack beginning at 8:46 a.m. when the first American Airlines flight hit the World Trade Center's north tower and ending at 10:28 a.m. when the north tower collapsed. A moment of silence was held at 10:03 a.m. across Sarasota County Fire Stations.

"Eighteen years have gone by but we still celebrate, we still have sorrow, we still look at what we have done and what we could do better," Regnier said. "These are all important aspects of learning from 9/11 and the things that we will never forget."

The Fire Department received as a gift a framed photograph from Norman Schimmel, who has donated several Sept. 11 tribute photographs to the Sarasota County Government. The photograph depicts a photo of the Twin Towers and One World Trade Center. 

The photograph will hang in the new Apex Road fire station. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

