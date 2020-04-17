Sarasota County first responders honor physicians

Sirens blared outside Sarasota Memorial Hospital Friday, but not for an emergency.

First responders from several Sarasota County agencies gathered outside the hospital to honor the physicians. Similar proceedings happened at eight other hospitals throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Members of Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Fire Department, North Port Fire Department, Manatee County Fire Departments and Manatee County EMS all participated in the event.

Out at @SMHCS where members of @TownofLBK fire, @SarasotaPD and the Sarasota fire department have gathered to honor the physicians working through COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oR1gXvqzJu — Brynn Mechem (@BrynnMechem) April 17, 2020

At 3 p.m. all throughout the county a special announcement was made on the radio and apparatus lights on the vehicles were turned on. The emergency responders sounded their horns four times and then stood at attention for 30 seconds.

This article will be updated for the April 232 edition of the Longboat Observer and the April 23 edition of the Sarasota Observer.