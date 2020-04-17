 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rebecca Feeley holds up a heart to the emergency personnel. Brynn Mechem

Sarasota County first responders honor physicians

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Rebecca Feeley holds up a heart to the emergency personnel. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Emergency personnel salutes the physicians. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Emergency personnel salutes the physicians. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Florida state troopers participated in the event. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Florida state troopers participated in the event. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Nurses take selfies before officers begin the salute. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Nurses take selfies before officers begin the salute. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Police officers line up in front of the hospital. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Sarasota Police officers line up in front of the hospital. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Sarasota County firefighters line up in front of their engine. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Sarasota County firefighters line up in front of their engine. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Four fire trucks line up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Four fire trucks line up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Prinkey claps for the emergency personnel as they salute the nurses. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Jennifer Prinkey claps for the emergency personnel as they salute the nurses. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Sarasota County firefighters line up in front of their engine. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Sarasota County firefighters line up in front of their engine. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Longboat Fire EMS Liaison and PIO Tina Adams takes a photo of Longboat firefighters. Harry Sayer

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Longboat Fire EMS Liaison and PIO Tina Adams takes a photo of Longboat firefighters. Harry Sayer

Buy this Photo
Members of the Longboat Key Fire Department line up in front of the hospital. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Members of the Longboat Key Fire Department line up in front of the hospital. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Florida state troopers take part in the ceremony. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Florida state troopers take part in the ceremony. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
A hospital employee takes a video of the emergency personnel. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

A hospital employee takes a video of the emergency personnel. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
The Longboat Key fire department sent an engine to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

The Longboat Key fire department sent an engine to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Members of the Longboat Key Fire Department wait for the ceremony to begin. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Members of the Longboat Key Fire Department wait for the ceremony to begin. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Some hospital personnel gather on the roof of a parking garage to watch the ceremony while avoiding the crowd. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Some hospital personnel gather on the roof of a parking garage to watch the ceremony while avoiding the crowd. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Julie Ennis claps as the emergency personnel salutes the doctors. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Julie Ennis claps as the emergency personnel salutes the doctors. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Police officers salute the physicians. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Sarasota Police officers salute the physicians. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Habib and Francesca DiSilvio take a photo with Sarasota County firefighters. Brynn Mechem

Friday, Apr. 17, 2020 |

Marilyn Habib and Francesca DiSilvio take a photo with Sarasota County firefighters. Brynn Mechem

Buy this Photo
Share
First responders gathered at nine hospitals in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sirens blared outside Sarasota Memorial Hospital Friday, but not for an emergency. 

First responders from several Sarasota County agencies gathered outside the hospital to honor the physicians. Similar proceedings happened at eight other hospitals throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. 

Members of Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Fire Department, North Port Fire Department, Manatee County Fire Departments and Manatee County EMS all participated in the event. 

At 3 p.m. all throughout the county a special announcement was made on the radio and apparatus lights on the vehicles were turned on. The emergency responders sounded their horns four times and then stood at attention for 30 seconds. 

This article will be updated for the April 232 edition of the Longboat Observer and the April 23 edition of the Sarasota Observer. 

Related Stories

Advertisement