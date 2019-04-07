Sarasota Contemporary Dance hosts inaugural fundraiser

Sarasota Contemporary Dance hosted its first-ever event, Dance Your Part, April 7 at Waterworks.

Currently in its 14th year, the company decided it was time to host an event – and its glad it did. The event sold out only two weeks after it was announced.

Dance Your Part was a 20s themed party, which guests dressed to well – it was a party Jay Gatsby could have attended. The program started with a cocktail hour. Dancers walked around selling tickets, which could be exchanged for bowties and beads to be used for a game later that evening. Tickets could also be redeemed for a "Famous Leymis" drink, made and served by Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott.

In addition to cocktails and games, the dancers performed a couple of dance routines.