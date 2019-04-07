 Skip to main content
Shane Chalke and Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott

Sarasota Contemporary Dance hosts inaugural fundraiser

Co-Chairwomen Linda Joffe, Monique Chalke, Dancer Rachel Lambright and Co-Chairwomen Pamela Connery and Jaime Still

Marsi Burns and Paul Kuusisto

Debbie Maltese, Elisabeth Waters and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Leymis Bolaños Wilmott served the "Famous Leymis" drink throughout the night.

Dancers Charlotte Johnson, Claudia-Lynn Rightmire, Zoe Austin, Xioa-Xuan Yang Dancigers and Melissa Rummel

Light bites and dessert were served throughout the evening.

Mary Allison and Steve Lehrer

John Lindsey and Sheila Foley

Joyce Cooper

Jack Shapiro and Eugenia Titterington

Ava Jennings, Drew McAree, Robin Jennings and Rachel McAree

Diana Lueken and Chris Schumaker

Marlene and Hal Liberman

Jesse Lochthowe, Ariane Marquez-Russell and Scott Wichman

Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott served her famous drink.

Charlotte Johnson dances for guests.

The studio performs five productions per year.

The dancers pose to end their routine.

Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott thanks guests for coming to Dance Your Part.

Dance Your Part was held April 7 at Waterworks.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Sarasota Contemporary Dance hosted its first-ever event, Dance Your Part, April 7 at Waterworks. 

Currently in its 14th year, the company decided it was time to host an event – and its glad it did. The event sold out only two weeks after it was announced. 

Dance Your Part was a 20s themed party, which guests dressed to well – it was a party Jay Gatsby could have attended. The program started with a cocktail hour. Dancers walked around selling tickets, which could be exchanged for bowties and beads to be used for a game later that evening. Tickets could also be redeemed for a "Famous Leymis" drink, made and served by Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott. 

In addition to cocktails and games, the dancers performed a couple of dance routines. 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

