Zavier Timmons and owner Ronnie Whitfield serve up food with Angie's Place.

Sarasota community celebrates Juneteenth with outdoor festival

Saturday, Jun. 19, 2021 |

Arina McClemons shows off her henna designs.

Lavar Gillespie rides by on his bike.

Stacy Zennteno, Sherika Evans and Fayth Jenkins

Maryann Grgic and Mayor Hagen Brody

Kashanti Thomas, Jamichael Hill and Jayden Rivers

Ruben Henderson with Saquan and Sanquan Slaughter

Denise Scurry, Erin Miller and Faye Watson

Katrina Patterson sold fun gifts from her business Katrina's Kreations.

Titan and Vuitton Charles sell lemonade with Vuitton & Friends.

Renieka Perry with Uniek Productions and Terrance Jones

Horace Charles with Fourth with Noah, Jeremiah and Sharace Charles

Quiniyah and Quiasia Monix

Several vendors sell their wares.

Caleb Hatcher cooks up food with Chucky D's.

Betsy Williams, Genesis Williams, Calvin Williams Sr. and Calvin Williams sell frozen ice with Little Genny's Italian Ice.

Community members and vendors came together to celebrate on June 19.
by: Harry Sayer

Sarasota residents assembled on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way celebrate Juneteenth, which recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, on June 19.

The festival, hosted this year by the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and Sarasota County Democratic Party, had a number of community figures and vendors coming together for a day of food, music and celebration. Families checked out gifts and food from various vendors and listened to music played throughout the afternoon. The celebration came fresh off Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday.

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

