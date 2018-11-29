Sarasota Christmas tree lights up

Veronica Torres-Lopes has lived in Sarasota for her whole life, but this was her first year attending the Christmas tree lighting at Five Points Park.

"My boyfriend, Dana Stoltzner, and I just got our puppy, Q, and we want to take him out," said Torres-Lopes. "Q loves kids, he goes crazy when he sees them."

In addition to the lighting of the Christmas tree on Nov. 29, Santa was in attendance to ask children what they wanted for Christmas and to light the tree itself. There was also a window display reveal at various storefronts in downtown Sarasota. The weather proved to be a little bit wintery as well, so people got to bundle up to watch the tree lighting.