Sarasota children head back to school

Sarasota students said goodbye to summer days spent at the beach and hello to school days filled with reading, writing and arithmetic as they head into the 2019-2020 school year.

More than 45,000 Sarasota County children went back to school on Aug. 12. Some of the faces of the students at Southside Elementary, Gocio Elementary School, Alta Vista Elementary and Emma E. Booker Elementary School were covered with big, excited smiles while others were stained with tears that said, "No, I'm not ready for summer to end."

Steven Royce, principal of Gocio Elementary School, said that he is ready for the school year and is excited that the elementary school received a school grade of B from the state for the previous school year. Some of the staff at Gocio was so excited about the new grade they dressed up as bumblebees.

Edwina Oliver, principal of Emma E. Booker, said their theme for this school year is, "Be a game changer." Sports-themed decorations are posted in the hallways, and the school also hopes to raise proficiency in English and language arts and math.

Alta Vista Principal Barbara Shirley said: The first day of school is always very exciting. The students are happy and eager to get back to class.

One thing is for sure, school is back in session and the children of Sarasota are ready to embark on a new year.