Kathy Fraley and Jennifer Grondahl

Sarasota Chamber swings into spring training

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Warn Dement and Jay Riley

A buffet of different foods was offered to the event-goers.

Norman and Patti Schimmel with Peter Abbott

Stacey Velardi, Caitlin Bolton and Shauna Donahue

Holly Neuhengen and Liz Madzula

Phil and Kris Mott

Tony and Melissa Licata

Mike Elias, the executive vice president and general manger, John Cranor, David Rovine, vice president of Orioles-Sarasota and Brandon Hyde, the manager

The Orioles spring training games begin on Feb. 21.

Mike Elias, the new general manager for the Orioles, says Florida is the true home of baseball.

John Cranor introduces the new additions to the Orioles program.

The Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrated the beginning of spring training.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Baltimore Orioles pitched the beginning of their time in Sarasota with the Chamber of Commerce straight into the catcher's mitt.

The Chamber and Orioles held a reception at Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 20. Around 250 people were in attendance at the event. 

The Orioles start with spring training games on Feb. 21. The pitchers and catchers reported to Sarasota on Feb. 13, while the full-squad report date was Feb. 18. 

It's the ten-year anniversary of the Baltimore Orioles spending their spring training season in Sarasota.

