Sarasota Chamber swings into spring training

The Baltimore Orioles pitched the beginning of their time in Sarasota with the Chamber of Commerce straight into the catcher's mitt.

The Chamber and Orioles held a reception at Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 20. Around 250 people were in attendance at the event.

The Orioles start with spring training games on Feb. 21. The pitchers and catchers reported to Sarasota on Feb. 13, while the full-squad report date was Feb. 18.

It's the ten-year anniversary of the Baltimore Orioles spending their spring training season in Sarasota.