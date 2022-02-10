 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
More than 400 people filled out the bayfront.

Sarasota Chamber returns to Van Wezel for outdoor bash

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

More than 400 people filled out the bayfront.

Kelly Monti, Vice President Catherine Roper, and President and CEO Heather Kasten

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Kelly Monti, Vice President Catherine Roper, and President and CEO Heather Kasten

Nikash Patel and Victoria Andarcia

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Nikash Patel and Victoria Andarcia

Jennifer Klobuchar and Marisa Bucci

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Jennifer Klobuchar and Marisa Bucci

Ken Jimison, Ann Marie Kuffer and Jag Grewal

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Ken Jimison, Ann Marie Kuffer and Jag Grewal

Dana Pierce, Denise Williams and Katlyn Doyle

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Dana Pierce, Denise Williams and Katlyn Doyle

Robi Leach and Joanna Swanson

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Robi Leach and Joanna Swanson

Publix had ceviche for guests.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Publix had ceviche for guests.

Melanie Lavender, Shantel Norman and Jerica King

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Melanie Lavender, Shantel Norman and Jerica King

Michelle Olivo, Rene' Rupp, Molly Lawl and Dylan Lach

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Michelle Olivo, Rene' Rupp, Molly Lawl and Dylan Lach

Al Frederick, Will Cromie and Arlene Buckmaster

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Al Frederick, Will Cromie and Arlene Buckmaster

Allison Kummery with Kris and Jim Kraft

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Allison Kummery with Kris and Jim Kraft

Ellen Snyder, Peggy Kronos and Helena Cauchon

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Ellen Snyder, Peggy Kronos and Helena Cauchon

Rich Scherzer, Caitlin Chadek, Brett Raymaker, Dennis Murphy, Lauren Tominelli and Dennis Murphy

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Rich Scherzer, Caitlin Chadek, Brett Raymaker, Dennis Murphy, Lauren Tominelli and Dennis Murphy

Rob Barry, Kristina Vorndran and Jodel Velarde

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Rob Barry, Kristina Vorndran and Jodel Velarde

Alford Mathews, Ashley Pullon, the Oriole bird and Lana Walsh

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Alford Mathews, Ashley Pullon, the Oriole bird and Lana Walsh

Jadzia and Ryan Cline

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Jadzia and Ryan Cline

Jamie and Thomas Cristello

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Jamie and Thomas Cristello

Brendan Ward, Ross Johnston and Daniel Long

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Brendan Ward, Ross Johnston and Daniel Long

Christina Caldwell, Chad Puckett, Sean Patton and Kendall Southworth

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Christina Caldwell, Chad Puckett, Sean Patton and Kendall Southworth

Johanna Lovejoy and Brian Bahia

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Johanna Lovejoy and Brian Bahia

Clara Ramos and Ashley Borchert

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Clara Ramos and Ashley Borchert

Stacy Liszewski and Meredith Galloway

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 |

Stacy Liszewski and Meredith Galloway

Share
The 2022 Party On The Bay was held Feb. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce made a lively return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for its Party On The Bayfront event Feb. 10. 

More than 400 supporters and vendors filled out the Van Wezel bayfront for the annual party, a chance for chamber members to meet and mingle overlooking scenic Sarasota Bay. Companies and vendors passed out drinks, food, desserts and other treats throughout the evening. 

President and CEO Heather Kasten later spoke to the crowd about the status of the chamber and what programs to look forward to this year. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement