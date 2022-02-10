Sarasota Chamber returns to Van Wezel for outdoor bash

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce made a lively return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for its Party On The Bayfront event Feb. 10.

More than 400 supporters and vendors filled out the Van Wezel bayfront for the annual party, a chance for chamber members to meet and mingle overlooking scenic Sarasota Bay. Companies and vendors passed out drinks, food, desserts and other treats throughout the evening.

President and CEO Heather Kasten later spoke to the crowd about the status of the chamber and what programs to look forward to this year.