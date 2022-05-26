Sarasota Chamber honors community leaders

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce honored its local leaders during the Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards luncheon on May 25.

Sarasota Chamber staff and business representatives met at Michael's On East for the annual luncheon that started with a half hour of mingling before it was time for the program to start.

The luncheon recognizes a community leader's body of work throughout their career, a community leadership endeavor and commitment to the Leadership Sarasota program.

Joy Mahler of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received the Lifetime of Leadership Award, Deputy City Manager Pat Robinson was given the Impact in Action award and Susan Flynn of Bon Eau Enterprises received the Leadership Sarasota Dedication Award.

Following the opening of the program, all three leaders were given the awards on stage.