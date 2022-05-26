 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Award recipients Joy Mahler, Susan Flynn and Pat Robinson

Sarasota Chamber honors community leaders

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Award recipients Joy Mahler, Susan Flynn and Pat Robinson

Mischa Kirby, Laura Randall and Hallie Abel

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Mischa Kirby, Laura Randall and Hallie Abel

Michelle Kapreilian, Jennifer Johnston and Kelly Borgia

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Michelle Kapreilian, Jennifer Johnston and Kelly Borgia

Kayla Murphy, Stacy Groff, Miranda Landsdale and Kathy Jordan

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Kayla Murphy, Stacy Groff, Miranda Landsdale and Kathy Jordan

Taylor Aultman, Kaveecia Moore and Kameron Hodgens

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Taylor Aultman, Kaveecia Moore and Kameron Hodgens

Rick Scherzer, Helena Cauchon and Laura Tominelli

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Rick Scherzer, Helena Cauchon and Laura Tominelli

Travis Barrows, Laura Randall and Bill Sadlo

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Travis Barrows, Laura Randall and Bill Sadlo

Aurelie Van Den Broek, Alyssa Simons and Kay Aidlin

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Aurelie Van Den Broek, Alyssa Simons and Kay Aidlin

Travis Ray and Patrick Arthur Jackson

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Travis Ray and Patrick Arthur Jackson

Robyn Faucy, Anne Rollings and Peggy Kronus

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Robyn Faucy, Anne Rollings and Peggy Kronus

Declan Sheehy and Dwayne Peterson

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Declan Sheehy and Dwayne Peterson

Sara Rachon helps lead the program.

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Sara Rachon helps lead the program.

Joe Hembree prays with the attendees.

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Joe Hembree prays with the attendees.

Taylor Aultman recites the pledge of allegiance with the audience.

Thursday, May 26, 2022 |

Taylor Aultman recites the pledge of allegiance with the audience.

Share
The 2022 Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards was held May 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce honored its local leaders during the Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards luncheon on May 25. 

Sarasota Chamber staff and business representatives met at Michael's On East for the annual luncheon that started with a half hour of mingling before it was time for the program to start.

The luncheon recognizes a community leader's body of work throughout their career, a community leadership endeavor and commitment to the Leadership Sarasota program. 

Joy Mahler of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received the Lifetime of Leadership Award, Deputy City Manager Pat Robinson was given the Impact in Action award and Susan Flynn of Bon Eau Enterprises received the Leadership Sarasota Dedication Award.

Following the opening of the program, all three leaders were given the awards on stage. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement