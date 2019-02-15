 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CenterState Bank's Greg Hallam, Gulfside Bank's Tracy Wolfe and CenterState Bank's David Boehm

Sarasota Chamber hears from billion-dollar entrepreneur

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

CenterState Bank's Greg Hallam, Gulfside Bank's Tracy Wolfe and CenterState Bank's David Boehm

Buy this Photo
Hidayet Kutat of Gulf Coast Signs of Sarasota, Inc., and Roxanne Sima, CEO of Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency, LLC.

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Hidayet Kutat of Gulf Coast Signs of Sarasota, Inc., and Roxanne Sima, CEO of Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency, LLC.

Buy this Photo
Comcast Spotlight's James Masland and ABC7's Terrance Burzynski

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Comcast Spotlight's James Masland and ABC7's Terrance Burzynski

Buy this Photo
Comcast Spotlight's Jami Rear and Owens Electric's AJ Brown

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Comcast Spotlight's Jami Rear and Owens Electric's AJ Brown

Buy this Photo
RE/MAX Alliance Group's Roger Piro and Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

RE/MAX Alliance Group's Roger Piro and Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst

Buy this Photo
The early morning event served breakfast pastries, and tables were decorated with bright floral centerpieces.

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

The early morning event served breakfast pastries, and tables were decorated with bright floral centerpieces.

Buy this Photo
It All Adds Up's Sharon Campbell and klg communication's Kendra Gemma

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

It All Adds Up's Sharon Campbell and klg communication's Kendra Gemma

Buy this Photo
Erin Christy and Liz Stamoulis of Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Erin Christy and Liz Stamoulis of Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen

Buy this Photo
Hembree & Associates' John Caragiulo and Momentum Consulting's Brett Morris

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Hembree & Associates' John Caragiulo and Momentum Consulting's Brett Morris

Buy this Photo
Complex Care Hospital at Ridgelake's Robert Mallicoat, Robin Clifton and Ellen Roberts

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Complex Care Hospital at Ridgelake's Robert Mallicoat, Robin Clifton and Ellen Roberts

Buy this Photo
Inspired Living's April Crumley, University of South Florida's Brett Kemker and Inspired Living's Patricia Barrett

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Inspired Living's April Crumley, University of South Florida's Brett Kemker and Inspired Living's Patricia Barrett

Buy this Photo
JFCS's Heidi Brown, New College's MaryAnne Young and Selby Botanical Gardens' Ann Logan

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

JFCS's Heidi Brown, New College's MaryAnne Young and Selby Botanical Gardens' Ann Logan

Buy this Photo
The Baltimore Orioles' Jennifer Brondahl and Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's Brittany Lamont

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

The Baltimore Orioles' Jennifer Brondahl and Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's Brittany Lamont

Buy this Photo
Bank of Tampa's Bryan Boudreaux and Siesta Key Physical Therapy's Kristy Ochsendorf

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

Bank of Tampa's Bryan Boudreaux and Siesta Key Physical Therapy's Kristy Ochsendorf

Buy this Photo
CenterState Bank's Shaun Merriman, Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CEO Heather Kasten, Joel Schleicher and Clint Kasten

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 |

CenterState Bank's Shaun Merriman, Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CEO Heather Kasten, Joel Schleicher and Clint Kasten

Buy this Photo
Share
Keynote speaker Joel Schleicher delivers presentation on lessons learned while building successful tech companies.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Feb. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota featuring keynote speaker Joel Schleicher, the former president and COO of Nextel.

The meeting also was the debut event for Heather Kasten, the CEO of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, who was hired in late January to replace Kevin Cooper, who accepted a position with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Kasten had previously led the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance after an earlier position at the Sarasota Chamber.  

Since the 1990s, Schleicher has held entrepreneurial roles with tech companies. In addition to his work with Nextel, he founded Presidio Networked Solutions in 2003, which grew to more $1.4 billion in revenues before being sold in 2011. He launched two other successful companies before Presidio.

His presentation was entitled "Building a Billion Dollar Business... Twice'' on how he launched a pair of successful endeavors and the lessons he learned along the way. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement