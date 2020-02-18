Sarasota Chamber and Baltimore Orioles dive into spring training

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Baltimore Orioles slid into home base at the 2020 Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Reception on Feb. 13.

The annual event brought together chamber members and the Orioles baseball team for an evening of networking on the baseball diamond.

Pitchers and catchers made their way to Sarasota on Feb. 11 and position players followed on Feb. 17.

The first game of the season is an away game against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 22 at 1:05 p.m. at CoolToday Park in North Port. The Orioles will play its first home game against the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 23 at 1:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St.