Erin Hurter, Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and Ray Collins

Sarasota Chamber and Baltimore Orioles dive into spring training

Clint Kasten and Heather Kasten

The Oriole Bird and Jim Paulmann

Jim Paulmann snaps a photos with The Oriole Bird

Jennifer Grondahl and Brandon Hyde

The Oriole Bird strikes a pose.

Amber Carroll, Christy Simunovic and Cody Caroll

Kristy Richardson and Jennifer Boris

Andrew Guenther, Allison Baird and Blake Jochum

Alyssa LeDonne, Christina Greene, Lauren Fox and Jerod Fuchs

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President Heather Kasten introduces Jennifer Grondahl , senior vice president, community development & communications

Oriole's pitcher Richard Bleier

Tim Thomas and Jeff Burkee

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce cheers on the home team at reception for the Baltimore Orioles.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Baltimore Orioles slid into home base at the 2020 Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Reception on Feb. 13.

The annual event brought together chamber members and the Orioles baseball team for an evening of networking on the baseball diamond. 

Pitchers and catchers made their way to Sarasota on Feb. 11 and position players followed on Feb. 17.

The first game of the season is an away game against the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 22 at 1:05 p.m. at CoolToday Park in North Port. The Orioles will play its first home game against the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 23 at 1:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

